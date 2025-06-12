Premier League football set for yet another new live streaming home

Quick Summary Warner Bros Discovery will reportedly split into two companies again, with different services and shows being moved around. One confirmed outcome is that TNT Sports streaming will switch from Discovery+ to HBO Max when it launches in the UK and Ireland next year.

We've had a fair few streaming homes for live Premier League football matches over the years. Amazon, BT Sport and Discovery+ have each shown games on their streaming services. And that's on top of Sky's own services, including Now.

It has meant that if you're a die-hard fan who struggles to get to the games yourself, you've had to shell out for numerous paid subscriptions to follow your team on TV and online.

However, it looks like we'll soon get another.

The owner of TNT Sports and Discovery+ is reportedly going through a shake-up, with the parent company Warner Bros Discovery said to be splitting again after merging just three years ago.

And, as part of the split, international sports coverage will be heading to HBO Max. It's claimed that includes TNT Sports' Premier League rights.

Earlier this year, TNT Sports extended its rights package with the Premier League to continue to show 52 live matches per season up to and including the 2028/29 season. They can be seen on traditional broadcast platforms (with a subscription), but are also hosted by Discovery+.

But it is now said (via RXTV) that the Discovery+ streaming service is heading to a newly formed Global Networks division as part of the WBD split, along with standard live TV services, such as Quest and the Food Network.

A new Streaming & Studios business will take on HBO, HBO Max and all sports services outside of the US. A spokesperson for WBD confirmed to RXTV that TNT Sports will be part of HBO Max when it launches in the UK and Ireland in early 2026.

What about Sky's Premier League coverage?

Sky's Premier League coverage will be untouched by the WBD split. Indeed, it is ramping up the amount of live matches it will offer across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and Now to 215 from next season. That's a dramatic increase on the 128 matches it broadcast in 2024/25.

Ironically though, Sky will lose exclusive rights to HBO programming from the end of 2025. It has been the home of the likes of Game of Thrones, Succession and The Last of Us for many years, but the arrival of HBO Max means those shows will be available across multiple platforms from next year.

Sky has struck a deal to carry HBO Max on its TV services though, so you'll still get to see them there too.