And with the click of a trigger, Tommy Shelby's back in business. Ushering in a malevolent new character and one especially beloved one, read on to see how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online from anywhere.

We may be seeing a calmer and more peaceful Tommy (yeah, right), but his newfound abstinence might just waver after crossing paths with Lady Diana Mitford, the mistress of Sir Oswald Mosley, who rubbed shoulders with Joseph Goebbels and Adolf Hitler himself.

On a cheerier note, which was strongly hinted in the opener, it sounds like Tommy and Alfie Solomons are set to renew their acquaintances, and with the shadow of mysterious puppet-master Uncle Jack looming large, Tommy needs all the help he can get.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 in the UK for FREE

You can watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 at 9pm GMT on Sunday, March 6 on BBC One, with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly. As long as you have a TV licence you'll be able to tune in for free. You can also live stream it or catch up later via BBC iPlayer. This service is available to watch on a bunch of different devices including:

Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay

Samsung, FreeviewPlay Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 if you're abroad

If you're abroad right now, there's still hope that you can watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.

Connect to one of the best VPN providers and you'll be able to port yourself back to the UK and watch Peaky Blinders just as you would if you were sat on your sofa. The best BBC iPlayer VPN will switch your IP address to a server within the UK.

While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer. For this, we recommend:

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

If you're not in the UK, that doesn't mean you can't watch the show. In fact, it'll be super easy to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 from abroad, as it's set to air on Netflix around the world, including in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Netflix hasn't revealed the Peaky Blinders season 6 release date around the world, but it's expected to drop sometime in April. In the US, a subscription to Netflix starts at $9.99/CA$9.99/AUD$10.99/NZD$12.99 per month.

