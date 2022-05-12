How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal and watch Premier League football from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tottenham take on Arsenal in a season-defining north London derby on Thursday night, with victory for the Gunners all but ending Spurs' chances of playing Champions League football next season. Read on for your full guide of how to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream and get the Premier League online from anywhere.

With just three games left to play, Arsenal currently sit four points ahead of their local rivals – and with Chelsea's form wobbling recently, Mikel Arteta's side now have third place in their sights.

Spurs come into the game buoyed by a dogged performance at Anfield on Saturday night that saw Antonio Conte's side hold Liverpool to just a draw. They'll need more than that against the Gunners, but confidence will be high in the Tottenham camp.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time

The Tottenham vs Arsenal game is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and kicks off at 7.45pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 7pm BST, on Thursday, May 12.

That makes it a 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT start in the US. It'll be a very late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this week's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in the UK

The Tottenham vs Arsenal game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country when Tottenham vs Arsenal is on, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBCSN in its Blue package, with new subscribers able to save 50% on their first month, and pay $35 a month thereafter. Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.