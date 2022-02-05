How to live stream Scotland vs England Six Nations 2022 rugby free and from anywhere

Eddie Jones' England will be hoping for revenge this afternoon as they head to a full house at Murrayfield for their opening 2022 Six Nations fixture with a Calcutta clash against Scotland - read on for your full guide to getting a Scotland vs England live stream and watch online from anywhere.

The Scots managed to reverse 38 years of losses at Twickenham in last season’s Six Nations clash between these two sides and their improvement carried on into last year's autumn international series with a string of good performances.

Meanwhile, Jones will be hoping his men can hit the ground running and reclaim the Calcutta Cup this afternoon.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Scotland vs England no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

When can I live stream Scotland vs England in the UK?

This 2022 Six Nations round one clash between Scotland vs England takes place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 5.

Scotland vs England is all set to kick-off at 4.45pm GMT local time with coverage starting on BBC1 at 4pm GMT in the UK. Around the globe, it's 11am ET / 8am PST / 3am AEDT.

How to live stream Scotland vs England online in the UK for free

In the UK, Six Nations 2022 fixtures will be split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream Scotland vs England on BBC One, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 4pm GMT and kick-off at 4.45pm GMT. BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with its on-demand platform, iPlayer. This means you can live stream Scotland vs England on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs : JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile : iOS, Android

: iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Scotland vs England if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's Six Nations action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar.





How to live stream Scotland vs England Six Nations in the US

Streaming service Peacock TV has exclusive rights to show every 2022 Six Nations rugby match live in the the US, with kick-off Stateside for this game at 11am ET / 8am PST.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the service offering a 7-day free trial to get you started.

As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but are abroad during the 2022 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Scotland vs England Six Nations anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a Scotland vs England Six Nations live stream for you.

French fans looking to catch the game can tune into free-to-air channel FR2. The game starts at 5pm CET.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting the Calcutta Cup live. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app, with coverage starting at 4pm.

In Italy DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. Also free-to-air you can also live stream matches via its Dplay online portal. Kick-off is at 5pm CET.

For rugby chasing fans in Canada, sports streaming service DAZN has you covered. DAZN are currently offering a free 30 day trial. Pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more. The game starts at 11am ET / 8am PST.

For those willing to wake up at an unsociable hour Down Under, subscription service Stan Sport will be showing all Six Nations matches live in Australia, including Scotland vs England. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Kick-off is at at 3am AEDT on Sunday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation via pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off for Kiwi's is at 5am NZST on Sunday morning.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Scotland vs England at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Scotland vs England, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

