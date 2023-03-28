Google’s awesome Pixel 6a drops to £285 in unmissable Amazon deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Amazon Spring Sale now in full swing, there are a whole variety of decent deals to pick up. The one that jumped out to me is for the awesome Google Pixel 6a, which is under £285 from now until the close of 29 March.

View the Google Pixel 6a deal on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Seeing as this Pixel is one of the best Android phones you can buy – I certainly consider it the best budget option of the moment – that £115+ discount is an absolute steal for a handset such as this.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6A: was £399 , now £284.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're an Android user and want one of the best affordable phones, Google is onto a real winner with the Pixel 6a. It uses Google's own Tensor processor, runs super smooth for a budget phone, and looks the part too. At this price, it's the best budget flagship Android phone around.

All three colour options – Chalk, Charcoal, Sage – are discounted, although it's the last of those which comes in at the very lowest price. You'll need to pay a little more for the other two finishes, although I find the Sage the most standout of the lot anyway.

I used the Pixel 6a for months last year and became increasingly happy with it. There is the question over whether you might want to pay more for the newer Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, of course, but in the land of deals it's money that does the big talking.

Still, the Google Pixel 6a looks great, its cameras are great, and while its price was already great – it's just even better for this flash sale. So if you're in the market for an affordable Android, now is a very good time indeed to consider snapping up this handset.