Boing! Spring has sprung so Amazon's having a sale

Amazon never misses the chance to have a sale, which is one reason we strongly advise people not to pay full price for Kindle e-readers, Ring video doorbells, Eero routers or Fire TV sticks: Amazon always discounts at least some of its own-brand products during its sales events. And the newly announced Spring Sale is no exception.

The sale, which runs from 27 March to 29 March, promises discounts of up to 40% on pretty much every category of products. In terms of its own tech, you can expect deals taking up to £50 off Echo devices, £60 off Fire tablets and £20 off Fire TV products. Amazon will also be reducing the price of the Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle kindle.

What kind of discounts can you expect from the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

According to Amazon you can expect to see some significant discounts, including:

Save up to 35% on Smartphones, wearables and accessories from brands including Google, Samsung and OnePlus;

Save up to 30% on televisions, soundbars, projectors, and media devices from Samsung, Sony, Google, and more;

Save up to 30% on large home appliances from firms including Samsung and Hisense;

Save up to 40% on video games, controllers, and accessories from Microsoft, Warner Bros, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others;

Save "big" on electric toothbrushes from brands including Oral-B and Philips and hairstyling tools from Remington, Babyliss and more.

As ever, we'd recommend using the excellent CamelCamelCamel.com to look at any bargain's Amazon price history – you'll sometimes find that discounts just bring the price back down to where it was a few weeks or months ago – and PriceSpy or Pricerunner to see if your particular deal is market-leading or part of a wider manufacturer promotion.