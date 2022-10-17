Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel Tablet will feature Touch ID

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the excitement of the Made by Google event, you may have expected news and rumours surrounding Pixel devices to die down. You'd be wrong.

The event saw the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro launch, alongside the Google Pixel Watch. We also got treated to a never-before-seen level of detail about the Google Pixel Tablet.

Now, fresh leaks have added more information on the Pixel Tablet, as well as details about the rumoured Google Pixel Fold, which would mark the companies' first foray into the world of foldable phones.

According to a report published on 9to5Google (opens in new tab), both devices will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. No other details, such as whether the devices will utilise Face ID or under-display fingerprint recognition as well, were mentioned.

The Pixel Fold is unlikely to utilise the same under-display fingerprint sensor found in the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, though. The main reasoning behind a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, we'd assume, is to maintain consistent positioning regardless of whether the handset is folded or unfolded. With an under-display sensor, that's not possible.

Their report also confirms the display resolution for the devices. When unfolded, the Pixel Fold will have an 1840 x 2208 screen, while a secondary display – presumably the front one used in 'normal phone' mode – boasts a 1080 x 2100 unit. For the Pixel Tablet, the display resolution is 2560 x 1600. That's a smidge lower than the iPad Air, for reference.

It's another exciting update for the Google Pixel ecosystem. Seeing further confirmation that Google is working on a foldable device is great news too. Some of the best foldable phones are remarkable devices, but they carry a price tag to match. While there is no guarantee that Google won't follow suit, their reluctance to increase the price of the Google Pixel 7 series over that of the Google Pixel 6 suggests a more budget-aware perspective from the Californian company.