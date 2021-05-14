Google I/O gifts sent to developers ahead of this year’s event

Ahead of this year’s virtual Google I/O event, developers have been sent swag boxes to get them ready for the big event. The items arrive in a Google I/O box and include an I/O 2021 sweatshirt, a W& P Porter to-go mug and a set of exclusive Google I/O pin badges.

According to 9to5 Google, it seems the gifts are being sent to developers who had tickets for last-years canceled in-person event. During the sign up for the 2021 Google I/O event they were able to opt to receive a “gift”.

Arguably the pin badges are the coolest part of the package, and while each pack seems to include three badge designs, the packaging suggests that there are lots of badge designs out there to collect and trade.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: 9to5 Google)

The packs we’ve seen so far (sent to developers in Japan) include an I/O design, a hashtag design #GoogleI/O and the Chrome OS and AR Core logo badges. This could suggest that all 14 product areas have logo badges, and that different packs will contain varying designs.

Unfortunately, the public sign-up for the virtual event didn’t offer that. So if you signed up online and didn’t see that option, the chances are there’s no gift coming your way – sorry. I’m sure some of these packs – or certainly the badges – will make their way onto eBay. Just be ready to pay good money for them.