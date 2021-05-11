Alienware X-Series: Dell launches its thinnest gaming laptops to date

Alienware laptops are known for their sheer gaming power, customization and sizable shells, but one of those things is about to change. The new Alienware X-Series are truly thin gaming laptops with some clever thermal management and look stunning in a silver finish.

To allow the new thinner design, the Alienware X17 uses a quad-fan design to increase the air flow both in and out of the device. These fans are a mixture of evacuative fans and Dell’s dual opposite outlet (DDO) fans, which pressurize the chamber to help move hot air away from the critical components.

In addition to the fans, the X-Series features a new thermal interface material, made of Gallium-Silicon matrix, which allows it to better dissipate the heat inside the laptop than in previous models.

Alienware X17 (Image credit: Dell)

Full specs are still unknown but the X17 is expected to use 11th gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 30-series graphics rather than AMD chips.

Dell also announced the Alienware m15 R6 and the latest version of the Dell G15. Both models will also feature the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors up to i9 and NVIDIA RTX 30-series graphics.

The Alienware m15 R6 features a choice of FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz and FHD 165Hz 15-inch displays. All models feature Wi-Fi 6 and ethernet courtesy of Killer networking and an HDMI 2.1 port for a 4k/120Hz external display.

Other customizable options include up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, 4TB storage (dual-drive), a new smaller and lighter power adapter and an ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard, co-developed by Cherry.

Alienware m15 R6 (Image credit: Dell)

The new G15 features a new thermal design, based on the Alienware technology – but not the same quad-fan design as the X17. As with the G15 Ryzen edition, it features the return of the Game Shift key to set the fans to maximum cooling during heavy gaming sessions. The 15.6-inch full HD display is also now available in a smoother 165Hz version.

The G15 will be available in the US from June 3, priced from $949.99. The Alienware m15 R6 will be priced from $1299.99. The Alienware X17 is expected later this summer, pricing is still to be confirmed.