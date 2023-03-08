Google I/O date confirmed through bizarre web puzzle

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This years' Google I/O event looks set to feature a host of fantastic technology, and will cap a massive six months for Google. In late 2022, the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro were released, alongside the Google Pixel Watch. Those products garnered widespread appreciation – the Pixel 7 Pro was widely touted as one of the best Android phones on the market, while the Pixel Watch signalled the brands' first foray into the world of smartwatches.

And now, we know when the Google I/O launch event will happen. The announcement comes via a fairly bizarre online puzzle (opens in new tab). When completed, users are greeted by the announcement, "Let’s go. It’s Google I/O. May 10."

(Image credit: Google)

The event itself will take place in Mountain View, California, and will be livestreamed around the world. Users get the opportunity to register for information about the event after completing the puzzles.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, leaked information and rumours point to new devices like the Google Pixel 7a getting released, while other devices like the Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel Tablet could also make an appearance. We also know about a new colourway for the Google Pixel Buds A, after images of those were leaked earlier this month.

It's sure to be packed with new tech and exciting developments, so make sure you're tuned in on May 10th. We'll be keeping an eye out for further leaks and information in the run up to the event, too.