ghd launches limited edition Sunsthetic collection for spring/summer hairstyles

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Leading hair care manufacturer, ghd recently launched a limited edition range of its popular hair tools in new springtime colours for spring/summer 2023. The Sunsthetic collection (opens in new tab) has been dubbed ghd’s “most creative collection yet” and looking at the new colourways, we can see why.

ghd is well known for its hair styling tools and products, particularly its bestselling line of hair straighteners. With many 5-star customer reviews and having tested a few of their hair care tools ourselves, it’s no surprise that ghd holds top spots in our best hair straighteners (opens in new tab) and best hair dryer (opens in new tab) guides.

With over 20+ years of experience, ghd always hits it out of the park with its new launches, including the new ghd Duet Style (opens in new tab) which everyone is currently raving about. But its latest limited edition range should also be getting the same level of attention, thanks to the new dreamy sun-kissed colours.

The Sunsthetic collection is inspired by golden hour and summer sunsets, and these colours are brought to life on ghd’s bestselling styling tools. Featured in the collection is the ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener, Gold Hair Straightener, Glide Hot Brush, Max Hair Straightener and Helios Hair Dryer, now available in warm golden hues and metallic accents.

(Image credit: ghd)

While the hair tools in this collection aren’t exactly ‘new’, they are reimagined in fresh spring/summer colours. This will definitely appeal to new ghd customers and ghd users who want to upgrade their existing collection. The colours available include Sun-Kissed Taupe (Platinum+), Sun-Kissed Rose Gold (Max Hair Straightener), Sun-Kissed Desert (Helios Hair Dryer), Sun-Kissed Bronze (Glide Hot Brush) and Sun-Kissed Gold (Gold Hair Straightener).

The standout in the Sunsthetic collection is obviously the new colourways, but if you’ve never owned a ghd hair tool before, you’re picking from the brand’s bestsellers. The ghd Platinum+ Hair Straighteners are renowned for their superior performance and can be used for straightening, curling and other styling. Quick to heat up, the Platinum+ has smart sensors that respond to your hair to heat more effectively and predict your hair’s needs, so you’re left with stronger, healthier and shinier hair. Find out more in our 5-star ghd Platinum+ review (opens in new tab).

If you don’t want anything too high tech, the Max and Gold Hair Straighteners also feature powerful ghd technology that deliver salon-worthy results. For drying and styling purposes, the Helios Hair Dryer features in our best hair dryer guide and uses ionic technology to dry hair, fight frizz and tame flyaways. The Glide Hot Brush acts in a similar way but it’s in the shape and style of a traditional hair brush, making it easier to hold and use.

Image 1 of 5 ghd Platinum+ (Image credit: ghd) ghd Helios Hair Dryer (Image credit: ghd) ghd Glide (Image credit: ghd) ghd Max (Image credit: ghd) ghd Gold (Image credit: ghd)

When you purchase anything from the Sunsthetic collection, you’ll receive a free travel bag worth £21.95. On the Platinum+, Helios Hair Dryer and Gold Hair Straightener, you can also request free personalisation to make your new hair tool unique to you.