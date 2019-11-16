Save up to 40% with this HUGE Simba mattress bundle deal for Black Friday

Award-winning mattress brand Simba has launched its official Black Friday deal - and it’s massive. As of now, you can get up to 40% off Simba’s three bundle offers. It’s the biggest discount ever on a Simba mattress (which we think is one of the best mattresses you can buy) - worth up to a whopping £524.

There are three bundles to choose from: the Ultimate Simba Hybrid Bundle, the Hybrid Pillow bundle, and the Hybrid Basics bundle. The Basics is our favorite mattress Black Friday deal so far: it’s the cheapest way ever to buy the brilliant Simba mattress, and adds a free mattress protector to your order (worth up to £75), before slashing the price by 31%. That’s outstanding.

However, to add the most value to your order, choose the Ultimate bundle. This adds two Simba Hybrid pillows and the excellent temperature-regulating Simba Hybrid duvet to your mattress order, before cutting the price by up to £524 and giving you a free deluxe mattress protector.

These are Simba’s official Black Friday offers, so we’re unlikely to see prices drop again. So if you need a new mattress, take a look. The Simba mattress has never been cheaper.