GAME PS5 restock confirmed with Call of Duty bundles dropping imminently

A GAME PS5 restock has just been confirmed by one of the UK's foremost PlayStation 5 stock checkers to be taking place today (November 4th) or tomorrow (November 5th) to coincide with the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Now, GAME has historically dropped stock mostly on a Thursday, with drops happening normally between 9AM to 11AM. That means that NOW is the time to switch on and check GAME continuously for PS5 stock over the next two hours.

Check for PS5 stock right now at GAME

📰 Official statement by GAME, as we’ve predicted, once again. pic.twitter.com/TqrBK4ubN9November 4, 2021 See more

📰 PlayStation 5 (GAME) Exclusive NewsWith the confirmation of delivery order dates, we can confirm GAME to drop between 4th-5th Nov.Priority deliveries to be shipped by Nov 11th, all other deliveries to be shipped by Nov 19th.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Stock #PS5Restock pic.twitter.com/0P3eIwUOUTNovember 3, 2021 See more

What's most exciting about this GAME PS5 restock is that numerous console with game bundles are expected, as well as more units of the standard console. A PS5 with Call of Duty Vanguard seems nailed on considering the game is releasing now, too. Expect plenty of other bundles, too, such as a PS5 with PlayStation exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Successful orders at GAME have been confirmed by the stock tracker as being delivered by November 11th if priority delivery is selected, and November 19th for all others. As such, gamers who bag a PS5 today will have mere weeks to wait until they're playing great PS5 games.

For the latest PS5 stock news at every retailer, be sure to check out T3's PS5 restock tracker.