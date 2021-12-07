Furbo dog camera and treat tosser is the perfect christmas gift for your dog

The Furbo dog camera and treat tosser is exactly where we need to be as a society. This ideal combination of tech and utility is a surprisingly simple idea, implemented excellently, and right now you can find a huge discount on Amazon that’ll let you save $131 / £120 / AU$271 on the most ridiculous gift you can get this Christmas.

The camera on the Furbo is 1080p HD + night vision capable, it integrates directly with the Furbo or Alexa apps to livestream everything it sees, anytime of the day or night. With a 160 degree field of view and 4x zoom available it will easily capture whole rooms, and get all the close ups of your dog that you’re looking for.

The treat tosser is less complex, but more fun. At the touch of a button it fires a treat around the room you’ve placed it in, letting you play catch with your dog while you’re at work, in a waiting room, or at the pub. You can fill the treat dispenser with up to 100 of your pooch’s favourite snacks for a mountain of use between top ups.

The Furbo also aims to be more than just a distraction, featuring two-way audio you can communicate with your animal if you’re away from home, and the in-built bark sensor will send you notifications if it detects noise in your house. You can set your sensitivity for whatever you’d like it to be, so that you’re only alerted when you need to be.

With all of the above features, the Furbo has ended up doubling as a home security tool as well as puppy plaything. There are verified stories of burglaries being stopped mid-burgle because of the sound alerts, as well as a to-date total of 2,801 dog lives saved through owners being alerted to mishaps, fires and carbon monoxide leaks.

With the current price on Amazon being knocked down to $118 / £120 / AU$229 from the normal $249 / £249 / AU$500, there couldn’t be a better time to splash a little cash on (Hu)man’s best friends.