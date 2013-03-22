Fujifilm reveals new rugged compact with Wi-Fi connectivity

Fujifilm has launched a new rugged compact camera, the Fuji XP200, which also comes with buit-in Wi-Fi connectivity

The fearsome looking Fuji XP200 is the newest compact from the Japanese company and is pretty well equipped for some adventurous photography.

Waterproof down to 15 metres and freezproof down to -10C, the XP200 will also survive drops from 2 metres and is dust and shockproof. And, lets be honest, it looks pretty damn cool.

The photography side of things hasn't been ignored and Fujifilm has included a 16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that runs up to ISO 6400. The built-in Wi-Fi lets you transfer images or videos over to your phone or tablet.

In terms of video, you can shoot up to Full HD 1080p with the XP200 at 60fps with high speed 360fps also available for slo-mo images.

The lens on board is a 5x zoom which gives you (in 35mm terms) a 28-140mm range. There's also a dedicated Burst Mode button on the back of the camera (along with 3-inch 920k dot LCD screen) for getting action shots.

The XP200 will be available for £229 and will go on sale in the UK from the end of April.