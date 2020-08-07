EXCLUSIVE Philips Hue deals: save up 42% on Philips Hue Starter Kits and Hue Go bundles with T3!

Earlier this year, Philips Hue won the Best Smart Lighting Award at the T3 Awards 2020, and we're really pleased to offer some exclusive Philips Hue deals for T3 readers using the codes below! But be aware, these offers end on 21st August 2020.

One deal is for getting 42% off the price of a Philips Hue Starter Kit, while the others give you discounts when you buy the Philips Hue Go portable light (which works great standalone or as part of a larger Hue setup). The Hue Go is perfect for dipping a little toe into smart lighting, while the Starter Kit really kickstarts your smart home with the best smart bulbs.

We love Philips Hue because the bulbs are easy to set up, control reliably, come in different fittings for just about any situation, and give you a great range of control options. You can simply tell each light what to do, or you can connect them into setups, so a single command turns on all the lights in your living room to individual brightness levels or hues, and a second command could dim them for movie nights, while a third command might turn off all the lights in the house ready for going to bed… whatever preference you can imagine is possible!

They also work with loads of other smart home tech. Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri can all control them via voice, you can use the Hue app, they work with Apple HomeKit (if you have the Hue Bridge), and they can be triggered by things like smart motion sensors, or when a smart doorbell is pressed.

The perfect way to dive into smart lighting is with a Hue Starter Kit, which will include a number of bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge (for complete smart control of as many bulbs as you want in the future).

This exclusive deal makes a Starter Kit as cheap as we've ever seen, saving you £50 off the RRP! Each kit includes two Hue Colour and Ambience bulbs (meaning you can fully control their exact colour as well as their brightness) along with the Hue Bridge. You can choose either E27 screw cap or B22 bayonet bulbs.

If you already have some Hue bulbs, or aren't sure about jumping in by actually swapping bulbs, the Hue Go is a great option instead, and we have deals on that too! The Hue Go is a half-sphere of light, with a battery built in so that you can either have it sitting connected power like a lamp, or you can take it away to sit somewhere else in the house or garden.

It works either standalone over Bluetooth, or via the Hue Bridge as a fully controlled part of a great Hue setup. We have two bundle deals to offer, including the Hue Go and a cool accessory. Add both products to your basket before using the codes to get that discount!