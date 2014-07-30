Ever hear swordfighting and explosions after gaming? You're not alone

Just got off a 16-hour Halo session and can't shake those damn squealing Grunts from your noggin? Don't worry, you're not crazy - it's called game transfer phenomena.

A new study from Nottingham Trent University suggests gamers might have 'involuntary auditory experiences' after lengthy game sessions.

The research paper, titled 'Auditory Experiences in Game Transfer Phenomena', was written by Angelica B. Ortiz de Gortari and Mark D. Griffiths, and analysed 192 experiences from 155 gamers collected via video game forums.

According to the paper, gamers 'heard auditory cues from the game in their heads', reporting that the vivid sounds even evoked emotional response.

Examples of hallucinatory noises included sword-fighting, explosions, screams, laser fire, and even Mario coin sounds.

"Modern videogames are rich in sensory cues," reads the study. "Auditory effects are crucial for enhancing the playing experience by increasing the awareness of surroundings, capturing the attention, and eliciting emotions in bomination to visual cues."

"To our knowledge, the current study is the first to examine hearing re-plays of auditory cues from videogames after stopping playing."

Interestingly, a different study by the University of California back in 1994 examined how playing Tetris had lingering effects on gamers' brains long after the blocks stopped falling.

So do any of our loyal T3 readers hear the screams of dying newbies after lengthy stints on Call of Duty? Let us know in the comments.

Source Nottingham Trent University

Via The Guardian