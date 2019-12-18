Epic Now TV deal bags you Sky Cinema & Entertainment for an entire year for £115

Right now Now TV is offering up a truly jaw-dropping Christmas deal. Head on over to Now TV and you can bag an entire year of Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment for just £114.99.

That insanely low price comes courtesy of a half-price 50 per cent price cut, granting you access to, literally, 1000's of new and classic movies, as well as over 300 TV show box sets.

To be able to drop such a low figure and then be totally covered for an entire year in terms of TV entertainment is, in our mind here at T3, truly superb. That works out at crazy low £9.50 a month for as many movies and TV shows as you can handle.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Now TV Sky Cinema Pass and Entertainment Pass | 12 months | £114.99 | 50% saving | Available now

This is just an astonishing amount of content for your money. And at just £114.99 for the entire year, it truly is a brilliant Now TV deal. That one-time outlay bags you 365 days of Sky Cinema and Entertainment on Now TV. That's over 1,000 movies and over 300 TV show box sets.

Now TV is, in T3's eyes, one of the absolute best streaming services in terms of breadth of content, so the fact that you can now get access to its two most popular passed with a 50 per cent discount is definitely something to consider if you're in the market for a content upgrade.

If you like the idea of Now TV's excellent content offering, but would prefer a full-fat Sky hardware, satellite and streaming package instead, then be sure to check out T3's best Sky TV deals for December.

