Enjoy the sun responsibly with L'Oreal's stylish UV Sense

L’Oréal developed its first commercial sunscreen product in 1935, and, after 80 years is still showing it's commitment to sun safety with the first battery-free wearable UV sensor.

UV Sense is an electronic sensor to measure your individual UV exposure.

It's powered by your smartphone and activated by UVA and UVB rays.

It measures less than two millimeters thick, nine millimeters in diameter and is designed to be worn for up to two weeks on the thumbnail.

That's more impressive is that it can store up to three months of data on this tiny device.

It's intended to be work on your thumb nail, as it receives optimal sunlight, and is designed to blend in with nail art, if you so wish.

Check out the UV Sense below:

The accompanying mobile app (available on both iOS and Android), syncs with UV Sense using NFC, and delivers clear information detailing when you should be mindful of UV exposure.

You'll build up a profile which outlines UV exposure over time, and receive notifications to remind you to spend time in the shade or reapply sunscreen.

L'Oreal claims its UV Patch, which was released in 2016 and only lasted several days, has demonstrated improvements in sun-safe behaviors and reduced sun burns among its users.

Like the idea? UV Sense will be available in the US this summer, with a global launch following in 2019.