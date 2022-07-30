Land Rover Trophy special edition watch has a secret when it gets dark

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Watchmaker and official Land Rover timekeeper Elliot Brown has unveiled a new limited-edition timepiece to celebrate the newly launched Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II. The watch is being made available in a limited run of 1000, alongside an even more limited special edition just for customers of the new Land Rover Trophy (all 25 of them).

If it's lo-tech you're looking for, Elliot Brown makes some of the best outdoor watches on the market. This brand is especially known for hiding cool design flourishes in its timepieces, and this new addition is no exception. While the watch itself is based on Elliot Brown’s bestselling Holton Professional model, with a toughened PVD coating, there are plenty of unique details that pay homage to Land Rover Trophy specifically.

(Image credit: Elliot Brown)

The watch uses camouflage print as a nod to the exterior of the vehicle it's based on. In the dark though, it really comes alive. Hidden on the matte stainless steel case are silhouettes of current and past Land Rovers, visible only in the dark or using the UV torch supplied with each watch. Meanwhile, the dial reveals a bright camo-print dial in three shades of SuperLuminova, that glow white, icy blue and pale green when night falls.

There are more design secrets to find, too. At the 32 seconds position at the base of the dial you'll find the words ‘Freezing Point’ along with a frozen star, printed in pale ice blue. This is to signify 32f, freezing point. On the flip-side of the case you'll find the watch's unique number, along with the Land Rover Trophy logo, the Union Flag and silhouettes of Series Land Rovers, brushed so they stand out against a dark matt background.

(Image credit: Elliot Brown)

"The Holton Professional is a watch with rare pedigree, designed for professional duty and widely chosen by adventurers, specialist military operators and emergency services. Developing the Holton Land Rover Trophy Expedition limited edition is one of the most enjoyable projects we have ever embarked upon, boasting many imaginative details that celebrate the exceptional nature of the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles," says Elliot Brown co-founder Ian Elliot.

If this has all piqued your interest, check out this deep dive into the design flourishes in the Elliot Brown's retro-styled dive watch.

The Elliot Brown Land Rover Trophy Expedition watch is available to preorder now from Elliot Brown (opens in new tab), priced at £595.