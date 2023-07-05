Early Prime Day Deal: you can get up to 30% off ghd products right now

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is now only one week away and the pressure is on. Whatever you're hoping to secure this year, the stress of adding your desired purchase to your basket before it sells out is a feeling we all know too well. That is why we're hunting down the deals that are released early, and let me tell you, we've got a good one: ghd has released their Amazon Prime Day discounts a week early, offering up to 30% off their entire range!

When it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day deals, ghd have always pulled through with some fantastic discounts. It's a hugely well-known and loved brand, having won over 350 industry awards worldwide since launching in 2001. It's therefore no surprise that ghd holds top spots in our best straighteners and best hair dryer guides.

Scroll for our top picks of the best ghd Amazon Prime Day deals:

Hair dryers

1. ghd Air Hair Dryer: was £119.00 , now £95.20 (20% off!) This ghd Air Hair Dryer is equipped with variable power and temperature controls, allowing you to tailor your blow-dry to your hair type, while a cool shot button helps lock your finished style in place with a blast of cold air. The ghd Air is also a breeze to use thanks to an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold for both left and right-handed users, and a 3m long power cable that gives total flexibility as you style. Available in black only!

3. ghd Flight Travel Hairdryer: was £65.00 , now £50.99 (22% off!) Featuring a lightweight and compact design, ghd Flight is your perfect getaway companion that won't compromise on style. It's 50% lighter than the ghd Air but with 70% of the power, so it's the only tool you'll ever need for fast drying across the globe. Available in black only and comes in a soft storage bag!

Straighteners

1. ghd Platinum+ Styler - Professional Smart Hair Straighteners: was £229.00 , now £183.00 (20% off!) Working at an optimum styling temperature of 185 degrees, the ghd platinum+ hair straightener protects the integrity of your hair without compromising on style, allowing for 70% stronger hair, 75% more shine and 2 x more colour protection. The rounded barrel of the platinum+ is perfect for creating a myriad of on-point styles, from loose waves to a flawless straight. For ultimate styling control, the unique wishbone hinge holds the precision-milled plates in perfect alignment for ease of use and snag-free styling. Like the Helios, the ghd Platinum+ Styler - Professional Smart Hair Straighteners are also a part of ghd's limited edition Sunsthetic collection. Available in black, gold, sun-kissed taupe and white!

2. ghd Max Professional Hair Straighteners: was £199.99 , now £159.49 (20% off!) The ghd max is engineered to maintain healthy tension and efficient heat transfer from the plates into the hair, to give 80% more shine and up to 2 x less frizz for a long-lasting, salon-quality finish. Available in black and rose gold!

3. ghd Gold Styler Hair Straighteners: was £179.00 , now £136.99 (23% off!) This versatile ghd hair straightener has a rounded barrel, perfect for sculpting full-bodied curls and natural-looking waves with ease. The contoured, floating plates allow for quick and snag-free styling for effortless ease of use, no matter your hair type or length. Also available in gold and sun-kissed gold!

4. ghd Mini Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: was £149.00 , now £125.99 (15% off!) Achieve a smooth everyday short style with the ghd mini hair straightener. Featuring 1/2 inch plates, this slim ghd hair straightener is the perfect choice for styling short hair, tight curls and fringes.

5. ghd Unplugged Portable Travel Hair Straighteners: was £299.00 , now £224.25 (25% off!) Style your hair wherever you are with ghd unplugged, the only cordless hair straightener that delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous ghd styling performance and only 45 seconds heat up time, for quick, sleek and smooth hair on the go - anytime and anywhere. Also available in white (but this colour isn't included in the sale!)

Hot brushes

1. ghd Glide Hot Brush: was £159.00 , now £124.00 (21% off!) The ghd Glide is the first professional hot brush from ghd which tames and smooths dry hair quickly and effortlessly. The ions within the brush eliminate frizz so hair is transformed in just a few quick strokes. The combination of high density short and longer bristles allow for large sections of hair to be styled and leaves salon smooth natural movement. The ghd Glide Hot Brush in Bronze is also in the sale, reduced from £169.00 to £139.00!

2. ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush: was £169.00 , now £135.00 (20% off!)

The ghd Rise Hot Brush that creates 2 x more volume that lasts all day long. Designed to style dry hair, the ghd Rise glides effortlessly through the lengths of your hair, adding full-length body with fullness and bounce. No matter your hair type or length, you can style chic waves, fierce flicks and bombshell curls with ease and speed.

Curlers

1. ghd Curve Classic Curl Tong: was £149.00 , now £119.00 at Amazon (20% off!) ghd classic curl tong contains break-through ultra-zone technology that guarantees the right curling temperature of 185°C. This is maintained across the whole barrel thanks to the latest in advanced technology recognising the section of hair and adapting to ensure the correct styling temperature; delivering lasting curls while respecting the health of your hair. Available with a 26mm barrel or 32mm barrel!

2. ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand: was £149.00 , now £111.75 (25% off!) The ghd curve® Thin Wand's barrel which is perfect for creating tight, defined and even curls. PTC heater technology heats up to the optimum styling temperature 185°C in only 30 seconds so that you can quickly create tight curls from 3 seconds*, for effective curling with less damage. The ghd Creative Curl Wand also comes with a tapered barrel (reduced from £149.00 to £118.99) and an oval-shaped barrel (also reduced from £149.00 to £118.99)

Styler Sets

1. ghd Gold Straighteners Styler Set: was £179.00 , now £126.99 (29% off!) Featuring dual-zone technology for a premium performance, the ghd gold hair straightener is equipped with two next-generation heat sensors, one across each styling plate, to evenly maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185ºC from root to tip for a salon-smooth finish. Comes with a paddle brush and heat resistant bag for the straighteners!

2. ghd Creative Curl Wand Gift Set Edition: was £149.99 , now £104.99 (20% off!) ghd creative curl wand contains break-through ultra-zone technology that guarantees the right curling temperature of 185°C. This is maintained across the whole barrel thanks to the latest in advanced technology recognising the section of hair and adapting to ensure the correct styling temperature; delivering lasting curls while respecting the health of your hair. Comes with oval dressing brush and heat-resistant mat!

3. ghd Air Hair Drying kit: was £135.00 , now £100.00 (26% off!) ghd air professional hair dryer with a salon strength motor for super-fast drying and ionic technology, giving you a smooth salon-style finish in half the time; a ghd air diffuser, to encourage natural wave and volume; a wide nozzle for precision styling; two sectioning clips for easier styling; a size 3 vented radial brush to create lift and body to your blow-dry. You can also purchase the kit so it includes a ghd Curve Classic Curl Tong as well for £219.00 (reduced from £284.00 )!

Happy shopping!