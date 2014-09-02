Digitsole is a foot-heating, fitness tracking insole

If the Starks have got it right with this 'Winter is coming' malarkey, you'll be wanting several pairs of these shoe-warming insoles...

Bid adieu to chilly toes this winter - Digitsole, launching on Kickstarter today, is a smart insole that can heat your feet and offer up a raft of fitness info too.

The clever cloggs shoe accessory pairs with Digitsole's dedicated app, giving you control over foot temperature direct from your smartphone, up to an impressive 40 degrees celsius.

"It's fantastic to finally be bringing Digitsole to Kickstarter," says Karim Oumnia, Digitsole Engineer.

"Being able to offer a product that combines multiple health benefits and cutting-edge technology is a great prospect."

Aside from toasting your toes, the connected app can also provide data on steps taken, calories burned, distance walked, and even altitude.

The Digitsole team also reckons their kit can help with posture and foot health thanks to a Poron shock-absorbing cushion plase at the rear of the insole.

There's also a 'Flex Zone' section at the front of the Digitsole that should help optimise the natural movements of your feet.

The team behind the world's first 'wholly connected insole' promises that Digitsole is incredibly lightweight (about 110g) and will fit in most types of shoes (sizes 4 to 12).

Digitsole insoles charge via USB, and should last for around 7-8 hours of continuous use.

There's also a 'Flex Zone' section at the front of the Digitsole that should help optimise the natural movements of your feet.

An early bird backing of $99 (around £60) will snag you one of the very first pairs of Digitsoles. Once they're gone, the insoles will ship at a standard R.R.P of $149 (£90-ish).

Check out the Kickstarter here.