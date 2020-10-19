Currys Black Friday deals 2020: shop the best deals now

Currys early Black Friday deals are already live, with plenty of dynamite reductions on top products live online and in-store. Currys Black Friday sale itself is always one of the very best destinations to bag big bargains, so it really does pay to check in with the retailer regularly.

When things get really serious is when the Currys Black Tag event kicks off, which is typically two weeks before Black Friday itself, and extends to two weeks after the big day, too.

With Black Friday taking place on 27 November, 2020, that means that Black Tag deals could be on offer as early as Friday 13 November.

We've heard rumours though that Currys is planning a month-long run-up this year with its Black Tag offerings, due to the unique situation customers find themselves in this year, so we might see these deals start from Sunday 1 November.

There's plenty of Currys Black Friday deals already live, though, and a curated sample selection of these can be viewed below.

Best Currys Black Friday deals already live

Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Was: £849 | Now: £649

A fat £200 price cut on this 2020-model Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV is a great deal in anyone's book, and right now it is available at Currys and with totally free delivery, too. This is one stacked set, tech-wise, too, with Sony's X1 image processor along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Triluminos panel tech delivering a great picture.View Deal

Shark DuoClean Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £369 | Now: £249

Shark produce really strong vacuum cleaners, and here its powerful AZ910UKT DuoClean model is available with a large £120 price cut applied. Ideal for removing pet hair and serious detritus, this 1-litre vacuum also comes with anti-hair wrap technology, which is perfect for preventing blockages when in use.View Deal

Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine | Was: £299 | Now: £149

A straight half-price cost carve on this stylish ground and pod coffee machine means it can be bagged for just £149. Breville has a world-renowned name for producing quality hardware, too, and this model can be picked up with the fat discount in one of three colourways, too, including Black, White and Silver.View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless Gaming Headset | Was: £99.99 | Now: £79.99

Razer is one of the top three premium gaming accessory makers in the world, which is why a tasty £20 price cut on its Nari Wireless Gaming Headset is so welcome. Perfect for PC and PlayStation, the Nari delivers virtual surround sound, on-earcup controls and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.View Deal

Kenwood Solo Microwave | Was: £170 | Now: £79.99

A direct £90.01 price slash means that this powerful and spacious Kenwood microwave is now available for just £79.99. With a maximum power of 900 W, and a capacity of 25 litres, there is very little that cannot be cooked in this microwave, and with 6 auto-cooking programs and a plate warming function, it delivers a strong feature set, too.View Deal

When do Currys Black Friday deals start?

According to Curry's official webpage Black Friday is on November 27th, 2020, which is correct. As of yet, no official date has been announced for its Black Tag deals beginning, even though hundreds of discounts are already available.

As we noted above, though, Currys Black Friday deals will kick-off in name when its Black Tag sales event goes live, and that has tended to launch in previous years about two weeks before the big day, and then extend by two weeks after it also.

A mid-November dating is therefore a real possibility. However, as so many retailers are going earlier than ever this year with their Black Friday sales, we wouldn't also be surprised to see the Currys Black Friday sale start in the first week of November.

What will be the best Currys Black Friday deals?

Currys delivers great Black Friday deals across a really wide-range of products, however it specialises in a few tech areas, including TVs, laptops and tablets.

For example, last year we saw more than £700 sliced off the price of top-rate QLED 4K TVs, putting them in people's hands for, literally, up to half the cost. As such, we fully expect to see 2019 and 2020 4K TVs discounted this Black Friday at Currys.

In terms of laptops, Currys has dropped really fat discounts on HP and Lenovo laptops in the past, with hundreds of pounds sliced off. We're expecting similar reductions this year along with some banging bargains on Asus and Acer systems.

Finally, in terms of tablet discounts, we're expecting Samsung's Tab A series to be reduced, as well as its Tab S6 series. Apple iPads will also be discounted, with the biggest cost carve seen on the iPad and iPad Air.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale busiest?

The Currys Black Friday sale is busiest in the morning from 6am through to the 10am, before then slowly tailing off throughout the day.

As such, if you want to bag the best bargains, then we recommend getting up in advance of 6am. 4am or 5am would give you an hour or two to browse the best Black Friday deals before the lion's share of people come on line.

That said, though, if you aren't so fussed about getting your foot in early, then coming on mid-morning and shopping up to lunchtime would likely deliver still plenty of deals but much less competition.

Of course, waking up and wading knee deep into deals during the peak hours isn't to be actively discouraged, but if you do that then you will have to deal with peak Black Friday competition from other deal hunters, which may affect queue lengths and the speed in which new deals sell out.