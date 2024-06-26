Nothing teases its new CMF devices – it's all about circles and dials

Quick Summary CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, will launch its first smartphone – CMF Phone 1 – on 8 July alongside Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2. All three devices share a design theme that emphasises dials and circles.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF is preparing to launch a collection of new devices and it has not been shy teasing them in advance.

CMF Tech will announce the CMF Phone 1, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 on 8 July. The former is the company's first smartphone, which has been subject to a fair number of leaks and teases.

Just recently, CMF teased that its Phone 1 will come with a screwdriver and it appears that you'll be able to open up the phone yourself for self-repair. The company's latest tease shows that screw being removed, while the backdrop of the CMF website appears to show the corner dial being completely removed too.

A turn for the best. CMF Phone 1. Coming 8 July. pic.twitter.com/SG4vowRRdQJune 25, 2024

It's likely that the internal access will be provided to change the battery, as that's the most common component that suffers damage, and decays with age and use.

Phones would previously open to allow you to access the SIM tray and microSD card slot, but it appears that the CMF screwdriver is also a SIM tray tool, so it seems those elements will be handled in a conventional manner.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and have a 5000mAh battery, loosely related to the Nothing Phone (2a).

Moving on, CMF is also teasing its new Buds Pro 2. In particular CMF is teasing the dial on the case, calling it a Smart Dial.

On the standard CMF Buds there's a dial in the corner of the case which will allow you to add a lanyard. In this tease, however, it shows that you can click the dial to engage noise cancelling, while rotating it to adjust the volume.

A customisable Smart Dial for intuitive sound control. Meet Buds Pro 2 on 8 July, 10:00 AM BST. pic.twitter.com/IvlcWHVQYoJune 24, 2024

It suggests that the case remains part of the experience, it's not just for storage and charging as it is for pretty much all other true wireless buds.

Finally, CMF has shown off the Watch Pro 2. While this is a big static image (at the head of this story), there are some more interesting elements.

It appears that the bezel is removable. That's sitting in the middle of another tease showing all three devices - but actually appeared in a post on X earlier in the month too.

Reinventing the wheel. pic.twitter.com/sReOSubTKBJune 11, 2024

That might suggest repairability, it might hint at customisation, allowing you to switch the bezel to bring some colour or other function to the smartwatch.

All of these elements stick to that design-led style that CMF wants to impart on customers. The company loves a big tactile dial and even on these devices – expected to be at the affordable end of the spectrum, there's space for innovative design to make them stand out. Will the CMF Phone 1 be the best cheap phone of the year, therefore?