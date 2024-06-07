CMF Phone 1 is official, with Nothing confirming it's "coming soon"

Quick Summary The CMF Phone 1 has been officially confirmed by Nothing, with a teaser image showing a unique dial and a leather-textured back. Leaks suggest the phone will have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, 6.7-inch display, and dual rear cameras.

After weeks of speculation, the CMF Phone 1 has been confirmed.

The Nothing sub-brand shared an image on X, giving a first official look at one of the corners of the new phone.

Other details are scarce, with the company just saying that it is "coming soon". There's the option to sign up for more details on the website, but apart from that, there's nothing else official to go on.

But the image tells us that this is a design-led device, which means it should stand-out from other affordable Android phones and offer something a little different. The image shows a dial which appears to be set in to the corner of the phone. There's no detail about what it does, but it's fair to assume that it could be a volume controller.

CMF's previous devices feature a big dial somewhere on them, so that fits with the existing design theme.

The other thing that can be seen is the texture of the back of the phone. It has a leather look to it and that matches previous leaks from X user Gadget Bits who suggested the CMF Phone 1 would have a leather back.

Interestingly, the image here (below) shows a device in an engineering case, so you can't see the design. But in the bottom right corner of the case is an unusual block, which is presumably covering the dial that has now been revealed.

🚨 ExclusiveHere's #CMFPhone1 and its specs- 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED 120hz Display - In-display Fingerprint- #MediaTek Processor- Dual Cam w/ 50MP OIS, 4k@30fps- 16MP Front, 1080p@30fps- 5000mAh Battery- #Android 14 w/ #Nothing OS- No Glyph / NFC- Leather Back- Under ₹20k pic.twitter.com/LvW15pPEDyJune 3, 2024

What to expect from the CMF Phone 1

There have been a number of leaks for the CMF Phone 1, with initial reports suggesting it would be an evolution of the Nothing Phone (2a). Since then we've had a leak of the full specs of the phone, suggesting that this is going to be a compelling device.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, with a 6 + 2GB RAM configuration and 128GB storage.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while there will be a 5000mAh battery, with 33W charging.

There will be a pair of 50-megapixel cameras on the rear of the phone and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The colours have previously been suggested as black, green, blue and orange, with the suggestion that orange might only be for India, which we hope isn't the case, because we all need more orange phones.

We're expecting the price to be somewhere in the region of £190 and could be one of the best cheap phones around.