CMF by Nothing confirms Neckband Pro and new Buds

New products are coming – and just what is the CMF by Nothing Neckband Pro?

Promo images for new CMF by Nothing products
(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

If you're a tech fan, you're probably well aware of the Nothing brand. The young pup has really made a name for itself with devices like the Nothing Phone (2), fusing fashion and form to create really stunning devices.

They're also renowned for being brilliantly affordable. Their products are known for punching well above their weight, offering specs which go beyond the expectations of consumers. They weren't satisfied, though.

That's why they introduced a sub-brand called CMF by Nothing at the tail end of last year. The goal was simple – take the design language and technological prowess of Nothing and make devices which are even more budget-conscious.

Now, the range has gone one step further, potentially bringing an entirely new product category to market. That's because the brand has announced a duo of new products. One seems fairly straightforward – CMF by Nothing Buds are likely to be wireless earbuds. If I had to go a step further, I'd wager that they're more affordable than the current CMF by Nothing Buds Pro.

The other product is called the CMF by Nothing Neckband Pro. That has caused much more of stir, with no real indication of what it might be.

The new image released today does appear to show the device having a dial on it. It's not yet clear what that would control, though.

If I had to guess, I'd expect the Neckband Pro to act a little like a a smartwatch. I'd expect it to be a method of tracking steps and the like, without having to wear a watch on your wrist. Still, that's entirely subjective.

There's no guaranteed date for the launch of this one. The tweet itself just says "coming soon". We'll certainly be keeping an eye out though. This has the potential to be one of the most innovative products released this year, and I for one can't wait to see what it turns out to be.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

