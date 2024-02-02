CMF by Nothing confirms Neckband Pro and new Buds

If you're a tech fan, you're probably well aware of the Nothing brand. The young pup has really made a name for itself with devices like the Nothing Phone (2), fusing fashion and form to create really stunning devices.

They're also renowned for being brilliantly affordable. Their products are known for punching well above their weight, offering specs which go beyond the expectations of consumers. They weren't satisfied, though.

That's why they introduced a sub-brand called CMF by Nothing at the tail end of last year. The goal was simple – take the design language and technological prowess of Nothing and make devices which are even more budget-conscious.

Now, the range has gone one step further, potentially bringing an entirely new product category to market. That's because the brand has announced a duo of new products. One seems fairly straightforward – CMF by Nothing Buds are likely to be wireless earbuds. If I had to go a step further, I'd wager that they're more affordable than the current CMF by Nothing Buds Pro.

The other product is called the CMF by Nothing Neckband Pro. That has caused much more of stir, with no real indication of what it might be.

The new image released today does appear to show the device having a dial on it. It's not yet clear what that would control, though.

If I had to guess, I'd expect the Neckband Pro to act a little like a a smartwatch. I'd expect it to be a method of tracking steps and the like, without having to wear a watch on your wrist. Still, that's entirely subjective.

There's no guaranteed date for the launch of this one. The tweet itself just says "coming soon". We'll certainly be keeping an eye out though. This has the potential to be one of the most innovative products released this year, and I for one can't wait to see what it turns out to be.