CMF by Nothing Buds Pro and Watch Pro now available in the UK

If you're a fan of fashionable technology, you'll be well aware of Nothing. The Carl Pei-led start up has impressed with a host of neat devices, like the Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Ear (2) this year.

They aren't resting, though. Earlier this year, the brand announced the launch of a new sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. The aim here was to bring their technology and design to an even more attractive price point.

Now, two of those devices have arrived in the UK. The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro and the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro are both available on Amazon right now!

Let's start with the smartwatch. That looks set to be a real knockout, with impressive specs. That starts with an Apple Watch UItra like 1.96-inch display, for those who love a larger screen on their wrist.

You'll find 13 days of battery life on board, which is positively gargantuan for a smartwatch. It's way more than a lot of more costly devices you'll find. Speaking of the price, you can snag this for just £69 – bargain!

Then, there's those wireless earbuds. In a similar fashion, they pack in phenomenal specs which far outstrip expectations at the price point. You'll find 45dB of ANC, IP54 dust and water resistance and up to a whopping 39 hours of battery life on board!

That's a pretty insane spec sheet – particularly when you consider the £49 price tag! That makes these earbuds some of the best value for money units you can buy right now.

It's brilliant for tech fans in general. The addition of quality options at lower price points makes it easier than ever to enjoy top tech without busting the bank.

Plus, they've come at a great time for last minute Christmas gifts. If you're still looking for something for the tech lover in your life, these could be a top pick.