CMF by Nothing brings value to the range – starting with a smartwatch and earbuds

Nothing are undoubtedly one of the most popular brands in tech right now. Heck, they even took home the coveted and prestigious T3 Award for Brand of the Year earlier this summer.

Led by former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, the brand have unveiled a range of products across different market segments. Most recently, we saw the Nothing Phone (2) released, which is the brands' most premium Android phone to date. Before that, the Nothing Ear (2) offered a cost effective entry to the world of wireless earbuds.

Now, the brand have launched a new subset called CMF by Nothing. This is intended to offer products in a much more appealing price bracket. The aim is to take the Nothing design DNA and port that into reliable, affordable devices.

The company is described as a subset team within the larger organisation, so don't panic. The same top quality, innovative Nothing products will be coming from the brand as a whole, with some of that trickling down into cheaper devices.

And they're certainly starting strong. According to the launch video, the brand will unveil a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds before the end of the year. That's a big deal.

Sure, Nothing have made some earbuds before – even the Nothing Ear (stick), which is relatively affordable. But a smartwatch? That's a new product category altogether.

It's interesting to see this launch on the more affordable side of the Nothing brand. Most companies would enter a new product category at the top end, offering the best version of the product they could, before porting that technology down to lower price tiers. Unless we're also going to be treated to a Nothing Watch in the premium tier, that's not the case here.

There's currently no indication of specs for either device. We'd expect to see the minimalist Nothing design language on show, though. I'd also expect the device to run Wear OS, for maximum integration with the Android-running phone.

Regardless, we won't have long to wait and find out. While nothing more specific than "later this year" was given for the launch date, that limits us to a maximum of four months. Keep your eyes peeled – you won't want to miss this.