Looks like Nothing Watch (1) will come straight after Nothing Phone (2)

Carl Pei only founded nothing in 2020 but it's safe to say it's a busy operation. Not content with releasing some of the coolest earbuds on the market and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), the company could bring its unique sense of style to another field.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, Nothing is working on its first-ever Smart Watch. The evidence seems fairly solid too, as Sharma spotted Nothing's trademark listing in the smartwatches section of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

While we can see it has a model name of D395, there isn't much else to go on yet but even in its short history, Nothing has become known as something of an industry disruptor. Carl Pei has not been shy on his opinions of Smart Watches before, tweeting back in February that the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro he purchased "feels kinda useless". This latest discovery suggests that either Pei found a use for his watch, or Nothing is aiming to bring something completely new to the table.

In terms of how the watch will operate, it will likely take clues from or even fully adapt Nothing's own Nothing OS 2.0 which is set to come to both the Nothing Phone (2) and to the original.

As for the design, your guess is as good as mine, but expect it to look like no other watch out there, likely with the transparent look of the phone and Nothing Ear. Perhaps it could also employ the glyphs found on the phone - we found these a slightly gimmicky addition to the original phone but on a watch, something you don't check as often but have easily accessible, they could make more sense. Much as the Apple Watch Ultra works best in tandem with an iPhone, expect the Nothing Watch to shine when teamed up with a Nothing Phone.