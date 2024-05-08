There's a new Nothing phone reportedly coming soon, but it's not what you expect

Quick summary There is a new budget phone reportedly coming from Nothing Tech, called CMF Phone (1). It is said to fun on a MediaTek Dimensity chip, 5,000mAh battery, and cost around £115.

An exciting leak hints at a new phone coming from Nothing Tech, using the CMF sub-brand.

The phone is expected to focus on affordability, giving you the essentials in a cheaper package – meaning you can get a Nothing phone for less than the Nothing Phone (2a).

According to leaked details posted by 91mobiles, the new phone is thought to be called the CMF Phone (1). It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset, but there are no specific details about the level of this hardware. Without knowing that, we can't really predict what the performance of this phone might be like.

However, there's also said to be a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and a 6.5-inch display. That's about the extent of the specs we have for the CMF Phone (1) right now, which makes it sound like a typical entry-level device.

Beyond that it's said that the phone will have a plastic body around the back - with orange, white and black colour options. There's said to be a single camera on the rear and this would make sense to keep the costs down.

The CMF Phone (1) is said to run on Nothing OS, but it's likely that some features will be removed; there's no telling what sort of commitment to OS or security updates might be included.

(Image credit: Source: u/Invalid-01 on r/CMFTech via 91mobiles)

The CMF Phone could shake up the entry-level market

Nothing Tech has so far put a focus on delivering good value products with plenty of support from a growing fanbase. Moving into the entry-level segment with the CMF sub-brand could be a smart move. This is often a neglected segment of the market, and Nothing could be the right company to bring some excitement and get people buying these phones.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are a lot of players in this segment, from the likes of the Nokia and the new HMD Pulse devices, through to the Samsung Galaxy M models, as well as a full range of devices from the likes of Redmi or the Moto G.

Although these devices don't get much attention in the market alongside the best flagship phones, they sell in huge quantities in some regions. Nothing already has an enthusiastic following in some of these regions, so could disrupt the market in really affordable Android phones.

There's no word on when this phone might be launched, but the price is suggested to be around Rs 12,000 in India, which is about £115 or $140.