Cheap Fitbit deal is the bargain fitness tracker find of the month

Early Black Friday deals are flying round left, right and centre, with some cheap fitness trackers right at the forefront – like the Fitbit Sense 2 (now less than £200) and the Garmin Forerunner 55 (less than £130). But the fitness tracker that’s currently stolen the limelight is the Fitbit Inspire 2, which you can now get your hands on for just £44 at Argos – an absolute bargain!

In our review of the Fitbit Inspire 2 we gave this fitness tracker four out of five stars and applauded it for it’s simple set-up and its decent fitness and sleep tracking capabilities. It may not be the latest Fitbit by any means, but it’s certainly a decent first-time fitness tracker that won’t empty your wallet.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was £49.99 , now £44 If there's ever been a time to get a Fitbit – the time is now! Perfect for casual fitness enthusiasts who are keen to monitor their all-day activity, sleep, heart rate and more. Available in black, lunar white and desert rose strap colours.

So, if the Fitbit Inspire 2 doesn't have all the new features that some of its predecessors have, then what does it have? Well, it has goal-based exercise modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, advanced sleep tools and food and drink intake monitoring. Not forgetting your all-important step count, distance and calories, so a great model if you're keen to track some basic health metrics. Other plus points include it's decent battery life (10 days), sleek looking design and it's comfy to wear.