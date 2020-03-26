Casio G-Shock gets a striking new laser-carved grid design

Casio has revealed a new addition to its G-Shock Full Metal range, in the form of the laser-carved GMW-B5000CS.

Taking the same all-metal approach as other members of the iconic G-Shock family, the new model is black but features a white grid pattern across its case, strap, and even surrounding the digital display.

Casio says the unique design is intended to resemble a “time tunnel that connects the past with the future”, which is fitting given the watch’s design has changed very little since the first G-Shock arrived back in 1983.

The so-called “near future” design, Casio says, was “forged by applying black ion plating finish to the bezel, band and buckle surface, while bringing out an underlying colour scheme using a laser to carve out the latticed pattern.”

Like the rest of its family, the GMW-B5000CS has a case measuring 49 x 43 x 13mm, and the total weight is 167g.

Inside, the new model is thoroughly modern, There’s Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, giving the watch automatic time correction four times a day, and a high-luminosity full auto LED backlight.

Water-resistance is a useful 200 meters, while the watch can be programmed with five world time zones from 39 cities, plus Coordinated Universal Time, and automatic summer time switching.

Up to five daily alarms can be set, plus an hourly time signal, and the stopwatch function is accurate to 1/100th of a second.

Casio’s Tough Solar power system ensures the battery should last a claimed 22 months with the watch's power-saving function switched on.

