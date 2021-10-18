The best Black Friday Nike sales 2021

On the hunt for new bargain-basement Nike? Well, don’t hang around as there will likely be some big money off deals to be had over at Nike on Black Friday. As well as loads of products being discounted already, you can expect even larger discounts in the Nike Black Friday sale.

For us, it’s the best Nike running shoes deals down the page that we’re heading for first. These are among the best Black Friday deals to date.

Look out too for plenty of Nike deals on clothing, with everything from lifestyle apparel to training and workout gear through to football kit up for grabs. All departments and age ranges are covered, with men’s, women’s, girl’s and boy’s bargains to be had.

Usually, Nike has a dedicated Black Friday sales page, which displays all of the best deals in one place. We'll keep an eye out for it, and link to it here as soon as it goes live.

Nike does currently have a general sales page live, which, at the time of publication, has over 2000 discounted products on. This can likely be used to get a general idea of the deals we can expect on Black Friday. You can look at Nike's sale page here.

Nike Black Friday sale: the best deals last year

We can also get an idea of what Nike will discount this year by looking at what deals Nike had last year. Luckily, Nike has a page called 'Black Friday 2020 Bestsellers'.

It seems that socks were the most popular products, with running socks and sports socks taking the top spots. We can see why – Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on essentials like socks and underwear.

Of course, trainers were also popular, with lifestyle sneakers such as the MD Runner 2 and Air Max 270, as well as more technical running shoes, such as the Revolution 5 also making the most top list.

Nike Black Friday sale: Running shoes

Do your old running kicks look a bit too worn? Black Friday is sure to have all the best Nike running shoe deals, from ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% to Nike Free X Metcon 2, and everything in between.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% might be scarcely available, but Nike has more than just one excellent running shoe available, such as the Nike React Infinity Run, one of the most sought after running shoes of the last year.

Nike running shoes appear throughout our best running shoes guide, from the highly-debated Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, the Nike React Infinity Run which was built for injury prevention. Of course, you've also got the hipster's choice: Nike Joyride Run Flyknit.

There is a good reason for it: Nike running shoes are great. The sad news is, everyone knows this and there is a high demand for these shoes, meaning they are almost always sold out and rarely discounted.

Nike Black Friday sale: Lifestyle shoes

It's not just running shoes you can expect to see in the Nike Black Friday sale – you'll probably be able to find big discounts on lifestyle sneakers as well. Don't know what lifestyle sneakers are? They're the trainers you'd wear out with your mates at the weekend – trainers that will never go near a running track. Think Air Max, Air Force 1s and Jordans.

Nike Black Friday sale: Clothing

Looking to take advantage of the Nike Black Friday sale to get some top fitness kit at very reasonable prices? You're in luck. We expect Nike will offer huge discounts on loads of products, including sportswear, performance training, Dri-FIT, jackets, hoodies, gilets, shirts, shorts, fleeces, trousers, vests, tights, tops and pants. That long list of products wasn't just to increase my word count – they're all items we've seen discounted in previous years.

Nike Black Friday sale: Accessories

It's not just Nike sneakers and clothing that's popular in the Black Friday sales, you can save money on all manner of Nike accessories too! We've already talked about how popular running socks were in last year's Black Friday sale, but you can also expect to save on backpacks, gym bags, swimwear, baseball caps – all manner of Nike branded swag.

Alternative Nike sales

Sometimes the best Nike Black Friday deals aren't on Nike's own website, they're in the numerous other Black Friday sales around the web. For example, in the past, we've seen discounts at Office, Schuh, and Footlocker.

We'll keep this section updated with the best Nike Black Friday sales from around the web.

Running shoe deals by model:

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% is so fast, athletes are lobbying for it to be examined by the International Association of Athletics Federations because they think it provides an unfair advantage to athletes who wear them.

Nike threw everything it knows about running shoes out of the window when they started designing the Vaporfly series. They up with might just be the ugliest running shoes in existence, but one that gives runners near perfect running dynamics.

Read our Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% review

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

What makes the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 the one of the top entries on our best running shoes list is it’s versatility and looks. It’s comfortable enough for longer runs but it also provides great traction on concrete and other hard surfaces for all you urban runners.

As for looks, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 still has the trademark protruding-heel design and takes after it's bigger sibling the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%. The latter has a bulkier look to it whereas the Turbo 2 operates with gentler lines and softer curves.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

The iconic Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 returns with more perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables give you a snug fit at higher speeds.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

From our Nike Joyride Run Flyknit review: "The exuberant look will turn heads on the street as you walk/run past people. The strong seam-line under the laces give the shoes an attractive Frankenstein's monster look.

The Nike Joyride is the ideal couch-to-5k running shoe. It doesn't provide enough energy return to be the fastest running shoe out there (if you want that, get the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%) but in the same time, it's not claiming to be one either.

The Joyride will make running a jolly experience and if you aren't into running, these shoes will make you change your mind about it. Once you slipped into them, you will want to try how it feels to run in them and once you did, you won't be disappointed."

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Want to take a Nike for your trail running sessions? How about the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail, a beast of a trail runner? The perforated mesh upper offers breathable comfort, and double Zoom Air units cushion your stride. The outsole lugs will optimise traction when running uphill and help you control descends too.

Read our Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail review

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike React Infinity Run

Apart from looking pretty fly, running in the Nike React Infinity Run will also significantly reduce the possibility of injuring yourself. The all-new Flyknit upper funnels and holds your feet in the right position, while the extra foam under feet guarantees a comfortable and fast riding experience.

• Read our Nike React Infinity Run review

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Free X Metcon 2

The Nike Free X Metcon 2 is the best of all worlds when it comes to workout shoes: it provides a stable platform for heavy lifts, ample amount of support on the top when you jump around in HIIT classes and it also looks pretty good too. Want something more high tech for HIIT workouts? Check out the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep, designed specifically for gruelling HIIT sessions.

Liked this?