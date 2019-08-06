Best Adidas deals: get affordable Adidas gear for August 2019

If you're looking for great prices on Adidas clothing you've come to the right place – we're all about Adidas deals here – and now that it's summer it looks like there could be some massive savings to be had.

Adidas has its own selection of deals, with thousands of products discounted on its website.

You can browse Adidas' entire range of discounted products by heading on over to its dedicated sale page for menswear, or the sales page for womenswear.

Looking for more specific links? You'll find what you want here:

Products discounted include shoes, trainers, training gear, hoodies, t-shirts, leggings, track pants, jackets, football boots, gym bags, carry bags, socks, golf gear and more.

The products are split between men, women, and kids, and are filterable by a myriad of factors such as size, colour, price and more.

As such, if you've been looking to augment your summer or winter wardrobe, or are looking for a great, discounted gifts, then it may be worth heading on over to Adidas' website and taking a peruse.

The best Adidas deals we've seen so far

Here's a selection of the best deals we've found this month. Adidas' stock is limited, so once the items are gone, they're gone. That means some of the items on this list may no longer be available, so do head over to Adidas' deal page to browse everything on offer.

Adidas Ultraboost Uncaged Running Shoe | £159.95 | now £79.98 These running shoes have a simplified design to give you a feeling of free and unrestricted movement. The shoes are built with an internally reinforced knit upper for a supportive fit. The responsive midsole and flexible outsole deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. View Deal

Adidas Predator 18.3 Soft Ground Boots | £79.95 | now £39.98 Reborn to rule the pitch, these soft ground football boots strap you in for all-out domination. The supportive mesh upper imitates your heel shape for secure lockdown, while a snug collar delivers a sock-like fit for ankle stability. Embossing on the forefoot helps keep the ball under your spell and the match under your control.View Deal

Adidas NMD_R1 STLT Primeknit Shoes | £149.95 | now £74.98 Inspired by the pioneering spirit of running designs from the mid-'80s, the NMD series celebrates a time when wearable technology was exciting and new. These shoes translate the retro-tech style for today's streets with a striking design in contrasting colours. The sock-like upper provides a flexible yet supportive feel.View Deal

Adidas Deerupt Runner Parley Shoes | £89.95 | now £62.96 Deerupt is disruptively simple proof that minimalism can be bold. These lightweight trainers put an innovative spin on adidas running heritage of the '80s. The ultra-flexible knit upper is covered in webbing that provides support and hugs your foot. Inside, zoned cushioning gives a soft, comfortable step-in feel.View Deal

Adidas NMD_R1 STLT Primeknit Shoes | £149.95 | now £104.96 Progressive, premium, pioneering. NMD blends pure adidas heritage with advanced materials to create a look that resonates on the streets. These shoes have an adaptive upper that hugs the foot with a sock-like fit. View Deal

Adidas Ultraboost Laceless | £129.95 | now £90.96 These running shoes have a lace-free design for an unrestricted feel. The lightweight knit upper hugs the foot and features a forged band at the midfoot for a supportive fit. Responsive cushioning and a flexible outsole deliver a smooth, energised ride. View Deal

Adidas Originals Forum Mid | £139.95 | £69.98 This modern version of the basketball-inspired sneaker reintroduces the Forum with a full leather upper and a leather midsole wrap. Mid cut with an adjustable ankle strap, they're built with "Bounce" for a soft, cushioned step.View Deal

Adidas Originals Superstar 80s | £89.95 | £44.98 The adidas Superstar shoes debuted in the '70s as basketball's first all-leather low top and rose to new heights in the '80s as a streetwear all-star. The shell-toe design continues to win fans with fresh variations. These shoes take the iconic hoops style back to college in soft leather with varsity-inspired fuzzy chenille patches.View Deal

Adidas Trefoil Manager Coat | £69.95 | now £48.96 Take sport-inspired style from the sidelines to the sidewalks. This men's coat is inspired by archive manager jackets. It features a snap-up front from the hem to the hood. Design details include an extra-long length, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. Finished with a big Trefoil logo on back.View Deal

Adidas Womans Tights | £34.95 | £24.46 This season, The FARM Company draws inspiration from the revolutionary Brazilian street dance passinho. These tights are made of dense, stretchy jersey with an allover tropical leaf print. View Deal

You can browse all discounted products on Adidas' dedicated deals page . If you're looking for specific deals pages, check out the links below:

T3 sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, T3 is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.