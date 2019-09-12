Best Nike deals: get affordable Nike gear for September 2019

Nike deals! That's what we're all about here. And now that it's coming to the end of summer, it's time to get excited about all the savings you can make on Nike clothing.

Nike has a brilliant selection of deals on its own website. You can browse all discounted products on Nike's dedicated deals page . If you're looking for specific deals pages, check out the links below:

Nike has reduced products across a number of popular categories.

Products discounted include sportswear, performance training, trainers, Dri-FIT, football boots, jackets, hoodies, gilets, shirts, shorts, baseball caps, running shoes, sneakers, fleeces, trousers, vests, tights, tops and pants, among others.

Products are split between male and female, and there is also a wide selection of children's apparel and footwear, too.

Certain sale items are also customisable, with treatment, colour and logo placement changeable.

As such, if you're currently looking to augment your wardrobe for the summer or winter season then now could be a great time to add a few choice, discounted cuts.

Remember that Jordan and Converse all fall under the Nike umbrella, so you'll also find great deals from those brands included in the sale.

The best Nike deals so far

These are a selection of our favourite products currently in Nike's sale.

It's worth noting that many of these are limited stock, so once they're gone, they're gone. Some of these deals may have run out since publishing.

Nike Air Max 95 Premium | £139.95 | now £93.97 The Nike Air Max 95 made its mark as the first shoe to include visible Nike Air cushioning in the forefoot. The Nike Air Max 95 Premium Men's Shoe updates the iconic design with premium materials for an elevated look.View Deal

Nike Epic React Flyknit | £129.95 | now £77.47 The Nike Epic React Flyknit provides crazy comfort that lasts as long as you can run. Its Nike React foam cushioning is responsive yet lightweight, durable yet soft. This attraction of opposites creates a sensation that not only enhances the feeling of moving forwards, but makes running feel fun, too.View Deal

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 | £104.95 | now £72.97 The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 is built for runners at every level, whether you're a seasoned veteran or just starting out. It features a breathable mesh upper with an out-turned collar for Achilles comfort. Down below, the cushioning combines full-length Zoom Air and a soft foam that's been tuned for female runners for the first time ever.View Deal

Nike Pantheos | £64.95 | now £44.97 The Nike Pantheos Men's Shoe takes cues from the early '90s original with a lightweight foam sole and a breathable mesh construction with suede overlays.View Deal

Nike Epic React Flyknit | £129.95 | now £77.47 The Nike Epic React Flyknit Men's Running Shoe provides crazy comfort that lasts as long as you can run. Its Nike React foam cushioning is responsive yet lightweight, durable yet soft. This attraction of opposites creates a sensation that not only enhances the feeling of moving forwards, but makes running feel fun, too.View Deal

Nike Air Max 1 | £64.95 | now £44.97 The one that started it all back in 1987 is back with the Nike Air Max 1 Older Kids' Shoe, continuing the tradition of cushioning you can see and feel.View Deal

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 | £104.95 | now £72.97 Built for beginners and experienced runners, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Men's Running Shoe features an updated, lighter Flymesh material that helps reduce heat build-up when you run. The tried-and-tested cushioning and support runners have come to love remains.View Deal

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 | £169.95 | now £135.47 With a sleeker take on the original design, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 delivers a lightweight, bouncy ride. An elastic gore strap replaces the laces and helps enhance the snug fit. The revolutionary cushioning creates a gravity-defying sensation directly underfoot.View Deal

Nike Zoom Fly SP | £149.95 | now £104.47 The Nike Zoom Fly SP Unisex Running Shoe is designed to meet the demands of your toughest tempo runs, long runs and race days. Responsive construction turns the pressure of each stride into energy return for the next. This special edition of the racer updates the lightweight support system, while design details inspired by the historic Breaking2 attempt adorn the shoe.View Deal

Air Jordan Future | £114.95 | now £79.97 Blending iconic Jordan styling with an innovative design, the Air Jordan Future Men's Shoe delivers sport-inspired comfort with an upscale aesthetic. It gives players a dressed-up, post-game option without compromising the ride.View Deal

Nike Sportswear NSW Loose-Fit Fleece Hoodie | £69.95 | now £48.47 The Nike Sportswear NSW Men's Loose-Fit Fleece Hoodie is made for all-day comfort thanks to the relaxed feel of a loose fit and an elongated hem. "NSW" patches are sewn onto the chest, each inspired by a different era of Nike design.View Deal

