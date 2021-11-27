Black Friday deals: get 44% off the fastest gaming keyboard in the world

The Black Friday sales are still in full swing even though the day itself has come and gone. Here you'll find one of the best Black Friday deals and one of the best Cyber Monday deals rolled into one. You can pick up the Razer Huntsman V2 for £110 cheaper than usual at Amazon today.

If you're in the market for one of the best gaming keyboards then this T3 five-star rated peripheral is about as good as they get.

Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99, now £139 at Amazon (save £110) Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99, now £139 at Amazon (save £110)

The Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard has been discounted by 44% at Amazon, that's its best price yet. This full-sized keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, optical switches and a seriously speedy 8K polling rate. It even comes with an ergonomic wrist rest for comfort.

Why you should buy the Razer Huntsman V2

The Razer Huntsman V2 is one of the best gaming keyboards of 2021. You're guaranteed serious speed thanks to the 8K polling rate and Razer's optical switches, it's a seriously impressive piece of kit when it comes to performance and I can't stress that enough.

When it comes to the design, this keyboard looks smart, modern and it's relatively compact considering you get a number pad.

If you already own Razer RGB gaming peripherals then it's a no-brainer because you can synchronise it with your mouse and headset, as well as use the Razer Synapse desktop software to control it all in one place. But even if you don't own anything by Razer yet, you'll soon be convinced because this gaming keyboard is a marvel.

Want to know more? Check out the Razer Huntsman V2 review.