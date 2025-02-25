Next-gen Xbox controller pops up again – this time in an unlikely source

The Xbox Sebile controller has been spotted in official Microsoft code

Xbox Sebile Controller
The next-gen Xbox controller first detailed in 2023 has popped up again, this time in Xbox Cloud Gaming code.

It suggests the company could release the improved device with new features ahead of any future hardware refresh.

It's been quite some time since we last heard about the Xbox "Brooklin" and its two-tone next-gen controller, the "Sebile". Documents were leaked during the Microsoft's eventually successful buyout of Activision and showed an Xbox Series X replacement in a tube-like form factor.

However, that now seems to have been confined to the bin, with the company heading in a different direction. It has already hinted it has no interest in making an Xbox Series X Pro to rival the PS5 Pro, and some rumours even claim the next-gen Xbox will actually be a handheld instead.

But what of the Sebile controller? Well as it turns out, that might not have been ditched entirely.

A reference to the gamepad has reportedly been found in Microsoft code. Online leaker eXtas1s claims (in Spanish) to have spotted Sebile in Xbox Cloud Gaming files (XCloud files, as he calls it). There is also reference to Actium_Duet – another controller codename that has been doing the rounds.

According to the information mined, the Sebile will have DualSense-like haptics and a modular design. Xbox is also said to be ditching the AA batteries at last, opting for a rechargeable battery instead.

The controller is claimed to come with gesture functionality, and there is even the possibility that Microsoft might not wait for new hardware to arrive – it could release the next-gen device sooner.

In fact, if genuine, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that Sebile is actually a replacement for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The modular design certainly points in that direction, being the sort of thing you see on pro controllers.

And the Elite has a rechargeable battery too.

If that's the case, it could even be named Series 3 when it hits stores. And it'd be aimed at players beyond those with Xbox consoles already.

Indeed, seeing as the details were found in Xbox Cloud Gaming code, it wouldn't be too far a stretch to think that it'll be a universal controller – maybe even one that can connect directly to Xbox's cloud gaming servers directly, much like the old Stadia controllers.

This would reduce latency when playing cloud games on a device such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Samsung Smart TV. It wouldn't have to connect to them via Bluetooth first.

Either way, we'll keep an eye out for any updates on the potential new hardware and let you know as soon as we can.

