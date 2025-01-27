Microsoft talks next-gen Xbox plans – which could end the console wars forever

Quick Summary
The head of gaming at Microsoft has revealed that there will be new Xbox hardware in the future, but it might be more Switch than PlayStation.
The company also plans to support its rivals with software releases, effectively ditching the concept of platform exclusives.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that Microsoft will continue to release new hardware, but has intriguingly suggested that it might be more like the Nintendo Switch 2 than PS6.
There have long been rumours that the company is working on a handheld – Spencer himself has often hinted as much – but it was thought that it'd release alongside a natural successor to the Xbox Series X. However, in a new interview, he has suggested that it might be a single next-gen device, that could be played in handheld and TV modes.
"Let’s say it – our own hardware, I think it’s fundamental about what Xbox is," he explained to Gamertag Radio (via VGC), when speaking about the firm's future plans. "It’s not lost to me that 'box' is in the name of our brand.
"In the position that I’m in, I look at hardware as a critical part of what we do... let’s go build innovative hardware that people want to use to play, whether that’s in their hands, whether it’s on the television, or even other places."
Spencer has also not been shy in expressing his love for the Steam Deck and other gaming PCs, while he also revealed during the chat that he has congratulated Nintendo on the tease of the Switch 2.
"I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen," he added.
What is for sure is that whether the next Xbox is a handheld or home console, it is unlikely to feature exclusive, first-party games. The Xbox boss has confirmed that the company plans to support its rivals with new and ported releases.
It's part of the firm's commitment to removing the "red lines" traditionally associated with the console wars. There is even talk that Starfield, from the Xbox-owner Bethesda, is on the cards for a PS5 release.
And, if Call of Duty, Halo, Diablo IV and other titles make the jump to PlayStation and the Switch 2, as expected, it can safely be said that the decades-long wars could finally come to an end – especially if Xbox Next is something very different to the PS6.
If that turns out to be the case, gamers will undoubtedly be the eventual winners, no matter the platform they choose.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
