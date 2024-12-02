The SCUF Xbox pro controller is better than the Elite Series 2 – especially at this deal price

SCUF is a highly respected brand in the world of pro controllers, having customised Xbox and PlayStation pads for professional-standard use for years. And there are many who prefer its accessories to the official alternatives, such as the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
So, if you're in the market for a new pro controller for your Xbox Series X/S or even Windows PC, you should take a look at this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series controller.
Available on Amazon with 20% off, it's now just £169 in Steel Grey, Black or Red. You can pay an extra tenner for the Blue version too.
SCUF even sells different coloured plates, so you can always swap the colour later if you choose.
SCUF has been making pro controllers for Xbox for years and this particular model has remappable back paddles and instant triggers for more responsive, customisable play.
If the SCUF controller is a little too much for you to spend on a controller, you can also still get the standard Xbox Wireless Controller in the Cyber Monday sale.
Numerous colour options are available, and even though each controller might not come with customisable rear paddles or buttons, it is still one of the best gamepads ever made – certainly one of the most robust.
A superb pad for both Xbox controllers and PC gaming, you can even use the official Wireless Controller with a Bluetooth device for Xbox Cloud Gaming – such as the Fire TV Stick 4K.
Why choose the SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series controller?
There's good reason why SCUF produces such high quality games controllers – it designs the customisations around the needs of pro players.
The SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series takes the original Xbox controller design and adds four mappable paddles that can be configured with up to 16 different functions. There are also instant triggers that can be set to fire, say, with a much lighter press – shaving milliseconds off in-game reactions.
The grips are more comfortable too, with a proprietary non-slip material applied. And you get a 2-metre braided USB-C cable if you want to connect it directly to your Xbox or PC for even lower latency.
