Nintendo's crazy smart alarm clock will soon be on general sale

Quick Summary
The Nintendo Alarmo clock will soon be available to buy in the US and Europe without needing a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
It'll be carried by retailers from March "while stocks last".
Alarmo, the hardware Nintendo fans want which isn’t the Switch 2, is finally going to be available for everyone to buy at retailers very soon.
Nintendo has taken to its social accounts to confirm that the "Nintendo Sound Clock", lovingly nicknamed "Alarmo", will go on general sale in select stores from March 2025.
Both the Nintendo Europe and Nintendo America accounts posted the news on X, although Nintendo Switch Online members have been able to exclusively purchase Alarmo via the brand’s website for $99.99 / £89.99 since October 2024.
This latest move will see the exclusivity on the smart alarm clock lifted, allowing everyone the chance to buy one – although you may need to be quick as Nintendo notes it’ll only be “available while supplies last".
Nintendo Europe mentions: “Ot will be available to buy from selected retailers in certain countries." However, there is no confirmation as yet on which locations are being lined up – so you’ll need to keep your fingers crossed it’s coming to where you are.
Sound the Alarmo
So what’s all the fuss about Alarmo then? Its screen can display some of your favourite Nintendo characters as well as key information such as the time and date – and obviously it has an alarm function.
It’s this alarm where things get playful.
When the alarm goes off, Alarmo can play music from five popular Nintendo games – Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Ring Fit Adventure.
Connect Alarmo to Wi-Fi and you’ll be able to access alarm scenes from more games, including Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8. Each game has seven alarm varieties, giving you plenty of choice over how you’d like to be woken.
It even has built-in motion sensors which can detect when you’re moving in bed. Once the alarm music has starting playing, Alarmo detects your movement and responds with sounds from your selected game.
These include the sound of coin collection from Super Mario Odyssey, and ink splats from Splatoon 3. The sounds and music will become more intense the longer it takes you to get up.
You don’t need to touch Alarmo to stop the alarm sounds either, as when you get out of bed it will play a fanfare to end the alarm sequence and celebrate you’re ready for the day.
It's certainly another unique product from Nintendo, and one kids will likely adore.
Whether many adults will be tempted by this somewhat pricey alarm clock will likely correlate to the number of hours they spent playing the SNES, N64 or GameCube in their youth. If this rings true, then it's a must-buy for us.
John has been a technology journalist for more than a decade, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He’s reported on pretty much every area of consumer technology, from laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones to smart speakers, automotive, headphones and more. During his time in journalism, John has written for TechRadar, T3, Shortlist, What Laptop, Windows 8 magazine, Gizmodo UK, Saga Magazine and Saga Exceptional, and he’s appeared in the Evening Standard and Metro newspapers.
Outside of work, John is a passionate Watford FC and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoys a Sunday afternoon watching the F1, and is also a Guinness World Record Holder.
