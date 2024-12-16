Nintendo Switch 2 might have been revealed early by a controversial case company

Quick Summary
Controversial gaming accessory firm Dbrand is up to its usual tricks.
It has posted a video allegedly showing the Nintendo Switch 2 inside a forthcoming carry case.
Case manufacturer Dbrand may have just shown us exactly what the Nintendo Switch 2 will look like when it arrives next year.
After teasing us with a post on X, which showed the rear of an alleged Switch 2 carry case, it has followed up with a looped video on its website – and this time it shows the front, along with what seems to be the new console inside.
The case appears on the manufacturer's website with a URL that leaves nothing to the imagination – it contains the words "Nintendo Switch 2 cases". It's even called the "Switch 2 Killswitch".
The front is seemingly transparent, so shows a device inside that looks very similar to the existing Nintendo Switch – complete with red and blue Joy-Cons. In fact, a quick glance could suggest that the existing model has been used as a stand-in, to avoid the wrath of Nintendo itself.
However, gaming website VGC points out that there is an extra button on the right-hand Joy-Con alongside the Home button. This has been rumoured before and is certainly not on the original Switch.
The display shown in the image is also considerably larger than the Switch and even Switch OLED. The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumoured to be coming with an 8-inch screen.
Now, you'd imagine that most manufacturers would be a bit less bold when it comes to revealing details on forthcoming consoles – especially from a firm as litigious as Nintendo. However, Dbrand has a history of breaking the mold, such as its previous battle with Sony over third-party PS5 faceplates and, more recently, a series of Switch decals of dubious legality.
We wouldn't put it past the brand to therefore throw caution to the wind this time too. Although you might not see the animated case stay online for long.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
