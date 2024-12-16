Nintendo Switch 2 might have been revealed early by a controversial case company

Quick Summary Controversial gaming accessory firm Dbrand is up to its usual tricks. It has posted a video allegedly showing the Nintendo Switch 2 inside a forthcoming carry case.

Case manufacturer Dbrand may have just shown us exactly what the Nintendo Switch 2 will look like when it arrives next year.

After teasing us with a post on X, which showed the rear of an alleged Switch 2 carry case, it has followed up with a looped video on its website – and this time it shows the front, along with what seems to be the new console inside.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

The case appears on the manufacturer's website with a URL that leaves nothing to the imagination – it contains the words "Nintendo Switch 2 cases". It's even called the "Switch 2 Killswitch".

The front is seemingly transparent, so shows a device inside that looks very similar to the existing Nintendo Switch – complete with red and blue Joy-Cons. In fact, a quick glance could suggest that the existing model has been used as a stand-in, to avoid the wrath of Nintendo itself.

However, gaming website VGC points out that there is an extra button on the right-hand Joy-Con alongside the Home button. This has been rumoured before and is certainly not on the original Switch.

The display shown in the image is also considerably larger than the Switch and even Switch OLED. The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumoured to be coming with an 8-inch screen.

Now, you'd imagine that most manufacturers would be a bit less bold when it comes to revealing details on forthcoming consoles – especially from a firm as litigious as Nintendo. However, Dbrand has a history of breaking the mold, such as its previous battle with Sony over third-party PS5 faceplates and, more recently, a series of Switch decals of dubious legality.

We wouldn't put it past the brand to therefore throw caution to the wind this time too. Although you might not see the animated case stay online for long.