PS5 DualSense Edge has suddenly hit the lowest price I've ever seen – other DualSense controllers too

The DualSense Edge is the best controller Sony has ever made. It is highly customisable, robust and even comes with swappable thumbstick modules to extend its longevity. It is an ideal companion for the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro – now more than ever.

That's because I've found an amazing Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal for the pro controller that's at the cheapest price I've seen to date.

Amazon UK has it for just £179.97 – 14% off the usual price of £209.99. It's still a considered purchase, but definitely worth every penny.

However, if it's still too rich for your pocket, you can also get big discounts on regular DualSense controllers too – with all manners of colours and themes available.

Here are my favourites.

Best DualSense Edge Cyber Monday deals

Best DualSense Cyber Monday deals

As well as controllers, there are huge deals on PlayStation 5 consoles this Cyber Monday, with more than £80 off the latest PS5 Slim model.

However, if you're looking to upgrade, there's also a great deal on the PS5 Pro at EE. You can get the all-new enhanced console (arguably the best on the planet) with £40 off – it's now just £659.