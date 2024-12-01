PS5 DualSense Edge has suddenly hit the lowest price I've ever seen – other DualSense controllers too

You can get Sony's official pro controller for an affordable price in this hidden Cyber Monday deal

DualSense Edge deal
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Rik Henderson
By
published
in Deals

The DualSense Edge is the best controller Sony has ever made. It is highly customisable, robust and even comes with swappable thumbstick modules to extend its longevity. It is an ideal companion for the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro – now more than ever.

That's because I've found an amazing Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal for the pro controller that's at the cheapest price I've seen to date.

Amazon UK has it for just £179.97 – 14% off the usual price of £209.99. It's still a considered purchase, but definitely worth every penny.

However, if it's still too rich for your pocket, you can also get big discounts on regular DualSense controllers too – with all manners of colours and themes available.

Here are my favourites.

Best DualSense Edge Cyber Monday deals

Sony DualSense Edge pro controller for PS5
Sony DualSense Edge pro controller for PS5: was £209.99 now £179.97 at Amazon

Able to change profiles on the fly and coming with customisable rear paddles, the DualSense Edge is the best controller ever made for a PlayStation console.

View Deal

Best DualSense Cyber Monday deals

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Chroma Pearl
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Chroma Pearl: was £69.99 now £43.99 at very.co.uk

Beautifully finished in a shimmering white, the Chroma Pearl DualSense has sold out in plenty of places. You can still get it on a great deal at Very though.

View Deal
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – White
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – White: was £62.28 now £39.99 at Amazon

The classic model that also comes with the PS5 and PS5 Pro, this variant is for the purists.

View Deal
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red: was £44.99 now £39.99 at Argos

One of the colours I use myself, this Cosmic Red version of the DualSense looks great in the light of day.

View Deal

As well as controllers, there are huge deals on PlayStation 5 consoles this Cyber Monday, with more than £80 off the latest PS5 Slim model.

However, if you're looking to upgrade, there's also a great deal on the PS5 Pro at EE. You can get the all-new enhanced console (arguably the best on the planet) with £40 off – it's now just £659.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸