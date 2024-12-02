I've just found this last minute Xbox controller deal – surely the most customisable ever

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG can be reconfigured exactly how you want

PDP Victrix Pro BFG
Rik Henderson
There have been some great deals on pro controllers this Black Friday / Cyber Monday, but few of them can boast the amount of customisation possible with the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.

The wireless controller has rear paddles and buttons, much like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, but it also comes with swappable thumbstick and button modules. These can be turned, switched or even replaced, depending on your play style and the game.

It comes with extra thumbsticks too, which can extend or remove the travel distance, as well as different D-pad types.

And the triggers offer five trigger stops and even a hair trigger option for fast firing.

It really is a pro controller with a difference and has a mighty £52 off for the rest of today – it's currently available for £119.99, but that won't last long as Amazon's Black Friday sale will finally end at midnight.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox Series X/S and PC: was £171.99 now £119.99

As well as feature wireless connectivity via an included dongle, the Victrix Pro BFG can be used with Bluetooth devices, such as a mobile phone or Smart TV.

The Victrix Pro BFG isn't the only Xbox controller still available in the sales if you're quick. There's also the SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series and, of course, multiple colours of the official Xbox Wireless Controller on offer too.

But as soon as we hit midnight, sort of like Cinderella's carriage, they all revert back to their original prices, so you need to be quick.

And let's not forget the consoles neither – there's still a little time to nab an Xbox Series S for under £200.

