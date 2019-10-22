Black Friday beaten in ALL-NEW Amazon Fire 7 tablet price plunge

Holding fire for Black Friday deals makes a lot of sense when shopping for top technology, as if you shop smart and stay deals-ready at all times, then you can walk away with a proper bargain.

Then, when you see a deal like this, which sees Amazon's all-new, best-selling Fire 7 tablet hacked down in price by a full 30 per cent, you just exploit the hell out of it. That's because, for anyone looking for a top-rated Android tablet that is stylish, compact and perfect for one-handed use, this deal truly is Black Friday brilliant.

That's because it delivers the sort of sweet discount you see during Black Friday, but it does so now when stock isn't limited and prone to sell out in mere hours.

Ideal as gifts, especially at Christmas, the Fire range of tablets currently dominate the Android tablet market, offering superb flexibility. From watching shows on Netflix and YouTube, through to browsing the internet and sending emails, and onto online shopping, listening to music and reading digital books and magazines, Fire tablets deliver.

Which is exactly why this Fire 7 deal is so easy to recommend. It bags you a great piece of kit for a truly attractive price point. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire 7 | was £49.99 | now £34.99

Amazon's all-new Fire 7 Tablet delivers a fantastic small-size slate that for lightweight use (emails, watching Netflix, browsing the internet etc) is ideal. At its usual price of £49.99 it delivers incredible value for money, so with 30 per cent slashed off its price it's an absolute steal. Four different colourways are available, including Black, Plum, Sage and Twilight Blue, and delivery to your door is free.View Deal

For even more great non-Amazon made tablets and prices, be sure to check out T3's best tablets guide, as well as the best iPad deals and best iPad Pro deals.