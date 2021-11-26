Best Currys Black Friday deals 2021: Dyson, Samsung, Sony and more

The biggest shopping event of the year is finally here: the Black Friday sales ! Big brands and retailers are slashing their prices by up to 80% – so how do you know where to shop? If you’re searching for home appliances, gaming, tech and more, the Currys Black Friday sale really needs to be on your shopping list.

Recently rebranded from Currys PCWorld to just Currys, the electrical retailer has impressive Black Friday discounts this year, covering its full range of products, including 4K TVs, large and small appliances, headphones and so much more.

Popular brands from Currys Black Friday events in the past have included Dyson, Panasonic and Phillips, so if you’re on the lookout for a new phone, TV or laptop, Currys is the best place to look.

The Best Currys Black Friday Deals Live Today

TV deals

SAMSUNG QE55QN90AATXXU 55" Smart TV: was £1,399, now £1,199 at Currys SAMSUNG QE55QN90AATXXU 55" Smart TV: was £1,399, now £1,199 at Currys

Save £200 on the Samsung QE55QN90AATXXU 55" Smart TV from Currys. It delivers ultimate contrast, flawless colour, and superb sound, with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant.

SAMSUNG QE43QN90AATXXU 43" Smart TV: was £1,299, now £949 at Currys SAMSUNG QE43QN90AATXXU 43" Smart TV: was £1,299, now £949 at Currys

Save £350 on the Samsung QE43QN90AATXXU 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV from the Currys Black Friday sale. With pixel-perfect contrast, this TV offers super-fine and ultra-focused colour, contrast and sound.

Samsung QE55QN94AATXXU 55" Smart TV: was £1,599, now £1,299 at Currys Samsung QE55QN94AATXXU 55" Smart TV: was £1,599, now £1,299 at Currys

Save £300 on the Samsung QE55QN94AATXXU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant. This TV delivers flawless colour and sound, so you can view jaw-dropping detail with pixel-perfect contrast.

Samsung QE65Q80AATXXU 65" Smart TV: was £1,699, now £1,099 at Currys Samsung QE65Q80AATXXU 65" Smart TV: was £1,699, now £1,099 at Currys

The huge 65" Samsung smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV comes with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant. The Quantum 4K processor automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you're watching to 4K while the TV features six dedicated speakers.

Samsung The Frame QE55LS03AAUXXU 55" Smart TV: was £1,499, now £1,099 at Currys Samsung The Frame QE55LS03AAUXXU 55" Smart TV: was £1,499, now £1,099 at Currys

Apart from being a fantastic 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, Samsung's The Frame TV lets you display art on your TV when it's not in use. The One Connect Box gives you a clutter-free look and also saves energy by only displaying when there is someone in the room.

Samsung QE75Q60AAUXXU 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: was £1,599, now £1,099 at Currys Samsung QE75Q60AAUXXU 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: was £1,599, now £1,099 at Currys

Experience vibrant colour and brightness with the Samsung QE75Q60AAUXXU Smart 4K Ultra HD TV. Powered by Quantum HDR HDR10+, Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant are all integrated for an immersive TV experience.

Samsung UE32T4300AKXXU 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV: was £249, now £199 at Currys Samsung UE32T4300AKXXU 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV: was £249, now £199 at Currys

This Samsung Smart TV features catch-up TV and streaming from apps including Apple TV, BT Sport, Netflix and Disney. It's also compatible with Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant speakers and other smart devices.

SONY BRAVIA KD55X85JU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: was £999, now £779 at Currys SONY BRAVIA KD55X85JU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: was £999, now £779 at Currys

Save £220 on the Sony Bravia Smart TV. Powered by HDR, Dolby Vision, this TV comes with Google TV and Assistant, so you can catch up on missed shows easily with 4K streaming and smooth motion for gaming.

LG C1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199, now £999 at Currys LG C1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199, now £999 at Currys

The LG OLED 4K TV has amazing picture quality and an abundance of connectivity and smart features, making it a good investment for years to come.

TCL 32RS520K Roku 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV: was £229.99, now £159 at Currys TCL 32RS520K Roku 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV: was £229.99, now £159 at Currys

This 32" HD TCL TV set lets you stream from apps such as Disney+, Prime Video or Netflix and also features Freeview Play, so you can catch up on shows by scrolling back through the TV guide.

Philips 55-inch OLED805: was £1,299, now £999 at Currys Philips 55-inch OLED805: was £1,299, now £999 at Currys

The Philips 4K OLED TV delivers punchy colours, sharp Ultra HD detail and rich HDR. This TV also features Philips' unique Ambilight tech, which makes the image feel even more immersive.

Computing deals: laptops, keyboards & mice

ASUS Zenbook 15 15.6" Laptop: was £1,099, now £899 at Currys ASUS Zenbook 15 15.6" Laptop: was £1,099, now £899 at Currys

Powered by an Intel® Core™ i7-10510U Processor, the Asus Zenbook 15 has a great amount of storage, a full HD screen and a touchscreen keypad. The perfect laptop for multitasking, editing and more.

ASUS VivoBook F515EA 15.6" Laptop: was £499, now £369 at Currys ASUS VivoBook F515EA 15.6" Laptop: was £499, now £369 at Currys

The ASUS VivoBook F515EA 15.6" Laptop is powered by a 11th generation Intel Core™ i3 processor. Smoothly navigate spreadsheets, browse web or enjoy your Netflix shows on the FHD display.

ASUS E410MA 14" Laptop: was £299, now £219 at Currys ASUS E410MA 14" Laptop: was £299, now £219 at Currys

The ASUS E410MA Laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron processor so you can enjoy speedy performance and smooth responsiveness. It has a super-thin bezel, Full HD resolution and an impressive 14" screen for streaming and browsing.

ACER Swift 3 14" Laptop: was £699, now £579 at Currys ACER Swift 3 14" Laptop: was £699, now £579 at Currys

This super slim ACER Swift laptop runs on a powerful Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has BlueLightShield Technology. With the full HD 14" display, every detail is sharp, so you can tackle huge projects, stream and immerse yourself in photos and videos.

HP Chromebook: was £299, now £249 at Currys HP Chromebook: was £299, now £249 at Currys

For fast browsing and superb sound, the HP Chromebook is quick, reliable and top-class. Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor, the Chromebook can handle any task you throw at it.

HP Pavilion 14" Laptop: was £429, now £329 at Currys HP Pavilion 14" Laptop: was £429, now £329 at Currys

Powered by an Intel Pentium processor, the HP Pavilion laptop has a 14" screen and a thin lightweight design, ideal if you need to take it with you day-to-day. This laptop comes with a three-sided micro-edge touchscreen, giving you more control and a larger display to swipe and scroll with.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £329, now £289 at Currys Dell Inspiron 15: was £329, now £289 at Currys

The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD screen, an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also comes with a year's Microsoft 365 subscription.

Dell XPS 13: now £849 at Currys Dell XPS 13: now £849 at Currys

The excellent new Dell XPS 13 loaded with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a fresh copy of Windows 11 is a superb all-round computing package for £849. You can bump the processor up to an Intel Core i7 and the storage space up to 512GB for an extra £150 spend, too.

HP x360 Chromebook: was £349, now £279 at Currys HP x360 Chromebook: was £349, now £279 at Currys

Save £70 (25%) on the HP x360 Chromebook. This model features a 360-degree hinge to use as either a laptop or a tablet. It also features a 13-hour battery life and comes with a year's access to Google One with 100GB of cloud storage.

Samsung LC49HG90DMRXXU Wide Full HD 49" Curved QLED Monitor: was £849, now £729 at Currys Samsung LC49HG90DMRXXU Wide Full HD 49" Curved QLED Monitor: was £849, now £729 at Currys

For the ultimate gaming experience, the Samsung Curved Monitor has a wide full HD screen, fast response time and quick refresh rate.

Kindle 6" eReader: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Currys Kindle 6" eReader: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Currys

The Kindle 6" has a digital anti-glare screen and built-in light. It holds thousands of books and has up to 4 hours of battery life. Easily adjust font size, highlight passages and look up word definitions.

RAZER BlackWindow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £139, now £68.99 at Currys RAZER BlackWindow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £139, now £68.99 at Currys

The Razer BlackWindow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has Razer Green switches that lets you feel and hear every keystroke. This keyboard has optimised actuation and reset points, which gives great performance while playing.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £129.99, now £99.99 at Currys Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £129.99, now £99.99 at Currys

This super lightweight gaming mouse is comfortable, fuss-free and you won't get caught up in any cables. It uses Hero 25K Sensor to deliver 25600 DPI tracking.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Optical Gaming Mouse: was £34.99, now £19.99 at Currys Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Optical Gaming Mouse: was £34.99, now £19.99 at Currys

Razer is one of the most popular makes of gaming accessories, known for reliability, speed and quality. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is the cheapest this gaming mouse has ever been. It's lightweight, has a high-precision 8,500 DPI optical sensor and fast mechanical switches.

Mobile phone deals

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Save up to £100 on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are multiple offers available on this device, including SIM bundles, payment plans and credit plans.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Save up to £100 on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. There are multiple offers available on this device, including SIM bundles, payment plans and credit plans.

Google Pixel 4a Google Pixel 4a

Save up to £100 on the Google Pixel 4a. There are multiple offers available on this device, including SIM bundles, payment plans and credit plans.

Motorola Edge 20 Motorola Edge 20

Save up to £100 on the Motorola Edge 20. There are multiple offers available on this device, including SIM bundles, payment plans and credit plans.

Oppo Reno4 Oppo Reno4

Save up to £100 on the Oppo Reno4. There are multiple offers available on this device, including SIM bundles, payment plans and credit plans.

Headphones & speaker deals

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £189, now £128.97 at Currys Beats Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £189, now £128.97 at Currys

A classic pair of Beats, you get 40 hours of battery life, easy pairing and device switching with Apple gear, a lightweight folding design, and a travel case is included.

HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1: was £125, now £64.99 at Currys HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1: was £125, now £64.99 at Currys

Save £61 on the HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1. This gaming headset is compatible with both PC and PlayStation. It features virtual surround sound and a noise-cancelling microphone.

SONY WF-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £249, now £199 at Currys SONY WF-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £249, now £199 at Currys

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have up to 8 hours of battery life and are iOS and Android compatible. Easy to customise, these earbuds have a microphone, remote and volume control.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £169, now £99 at Currys JBL Live Pro+ TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £169, now £99 at Currys

Perfect for entertainment, the JBL Live Pro+ earbuds are wireless, noise-cancelling and offer powerful audio. With a strong battery life, you get up to 7 hours of listening and 28 hours with the case.

JBL Live 300TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones: was £129.00, now £69.97 at Currys JBL Live 300TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones: was £129.00, now £69.97 at Currys

A well priced pair of everyday true wireless earphones for Black Friday. These earphones are iOS / Android compatible, feature a microphone and remote and are water and sweat resistant. You get up to 6 hours run time and another 14 hours when you use the carry case as a portable power bank.

BOSE Home Speaker 500: was £399, now £329 at Currys BOSE Home Speaker 500: was £399, now £329 at Currys

The BOSE Home Speaker 500 is a great wall-to-wall sound speaker, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With a simple control via voice, touch or an app, this modern speaker will look great alongside any home aesthetic.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £249, now £149 at Currys JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £249, now £149 at Currys

Enjoy music and sound wherever you go without worrying about charging with the JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Up to 15 hours, you can pair with multiple devices and other speakers.

JBL Charge 5: was £159, now £129 at Currys JBL Charge 5: was £159, now £129 at Currys

The JBL Charge 5 is £30 off right now in the Currys Black Friday sale. This Bluetooth speaker gives you portable, wireless music for about 20 hours. You'll be able to fit it in your bag, it will shrug off unexpected rain, and it can even be used to charge your phone.

JVC portable Bluetooth speaker: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Currys JVC portable Bluetooth speaker: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Currys

This JVC portable Bluetooth speaker is an ideal speaker if you're on a budget. It's small and easy to use, with up to eight hours of battery life. You can also use it as a speakerphone.

Audio Pro Addon C3: was £189, now £159 at Currys Audio Pro Addon C3: was £189, now £159 at Currys

If you want a sleek wireless speaker, the Audio Pro Addon C3 is a great choice. Not only does it look the part but it'll deliver room-filling sound through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay.

LG PN7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £169, now £84.50 at Currys LG PN7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £169, now £84.50 at Currys

Get the LG PN7 XBOOM Go Speaker for half price in the Currys Black Friday sale. With redefined audio quality, this speaker has up to 24 hours playing time on a single charge, and multi-coloured lighting that responds to your music.

Home & kitchen deals

Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: was £79.99, now £29 at Currys Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: was £79.99, now £29 at Currys

The Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine has Intellibrew technology that gives your coffee a balanced taste and aroma. The Tassimo gives you the best results every time and comes in a range of colours, like cream, white, black and red.

DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Piccolo XS KP1A0840 Coffee Machine: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Currys DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Piccolo XS KP1A0840 Coffee Machine: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Currys

The Dolce Gusto Coffee Machine has a 15-bar pump system and is compact and easy to store away. Choose from over 40 beverages with easy-to-use pods that make coffee shop-quality drinks.

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer - Milkshake: was £499, now £399 at Currys KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer - Milkshake: was £499, now £399 at Currys

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is easy to use, versatile and offers an excellent performance to help you prepare food quickly. In the colour 'Milkshake', this KitchenAid is a stylish addition to your kitchen.

KENWOOD Prospero+ 4-in-1 Stand Mixer: was £249, now £189 at Currys KENWOOD Prospero+ 4-in-1 Stand Mixer: was £249, now £189 at Currys

Save £60 on the Kenwood Prospero+ 4-in-1 Stand Mixer at Currys. It's various attachments and 4.3 litre bowl helps you mix, beat, whisk and knead quickly and expertly at the touch of a button.

TEFAL ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Air Fryer: was £220, now £99 at Currys TEFAL ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Air Fryer: was £220, now £99 at Currys

The TEFAL ActiFry Air Fryer has 9 automatic programs that makes delicious food with little to no oil. Its ActiFry paddle stirs food for you and the large 1.2 kg capacity means you can cook for the whole family.

TEFAL Oleoclean Pro FR804040 Deep Fryer: was £136, now £89.99 at Currys TEFAL Oleoclean Pro FR804040 Deep Fryer: was £136, now £89.99 at Currys

The Tefal Oleoclean Deep Fryer in stainless steel has a large 3.5 litre capacity. Its advanced oil heating system provides the ideal frying temperature to give food a crispy taste and for minimal oil absorption.

SAMSUNG Multi-Door Smart Fridge Freezer: was £3,759.99, now £2,799.99 at Currys SAMSUNG Multi-Door Smart Fridge Freezer: was £3,759.99, now £2,799.99 at Currys

One of the best Black Friday Currys deals this year, the Samsung multi-door smart fridge freezer has had a huge price cut, saving you £960! In addition to keeping your food fresh, the 21.6” LCD touchscreen means you can share photos, videos and leave messages to your family on the fridge.

KENWOOD KSBSDX20 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £799.99, now £629.99 at Currys KENWOOD KSBSDX20 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £799.99, now £629.99 at Currys

The Kenwood KSBSDX20 American-Style Fridge Freezer has a handy LED touchscreen and controls, 578 litres of storage space and has Super Freeze and Super Cool functions to keep your food nice and cold.

Kenwood KSBSDB19 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £799.99, now £669.99 at Currys Kenwood KSBSDB19 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £799.99, now £669.99 at Currys

Keep your food and drink fresh in the stylish Kenwood KSBSDB19 American-Style Fridge Freezer. In a sleek black colour, this fridge freezer has frost free technology and a built-in water dispenser (no plumbing required).

SAMSUNG RB34T632ESA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £599, now £429 at Currys SAMSUNG RB34T632ESA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £599, now £429 at Currys

The Samsung RB34T632ESA Fridge Freezer uses SpaceMax technology to keep food cool and fresh for longer. It has slimmer walls so it offers an impressive 227 litres of fridge space and 114 litres of freezer capacity.

BEKO Select BXIF35300X Electric Oven: was £259, now 219 at Currys BEKO Select BXIF35300X Electric Oven: was £259, now 219 at Currys

The BEKO Select Electric Oven uses a fan system to evenly distribute hot air around the oven. This reduces cooking times and lets you cook at lower temperatures for great results.

AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven - Stainless Steel: was £569, now £399 at Currys AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven - Stainless Steel: was £569, now £399 at Currys

The AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven has a food sesnor hot air convection system that circulates hot air throughout. It heats up faster, saves time and energy, and cooks efficiently at lower temperatures. A great oven if you're looking to shift to a greener lifestyle.

Breville Obliq 4 Slice Toaster: was £79.99, now £39.99 at Currys Breville Obliq 4 Slice Toaster: was £79.99, now £39.99 at Currys

The Breville Obliq 4 Slice Toaster is a handy device to have in your kitchen. This toaster features extra-wide slots, high-lift eject plus reheat and defrost functions. Available in multiple colours, include this lilac and gold shade.

De'Longhi Micalite KBOM3001R Jug Kettle: was £99.99, now £49 at Currys De'Longhi Micalite KBOM3001R Jug Kettle: was £99.99, now £49 at Currys

The De'Longhi Micalite Kettle offers powerful rapid boiling, subtle water-level indicator, a 1.7 litre capacity and 360 degree swivel base. Available in multiple colours at Currys, including red, black, pink and blue.

LG AI DD V3 1400 Spin Washing Machine: was £549.99, now £399 at Currys LG AI DD V3 1400 Spin Washing Machine: was £549.99, now £399 at Currys

The LG AI DD Spin Washing Machine has a 10.5kg capacity and a spin speed of 1400 rpm. With a quick wash time of 14 minutes for 2kg of washing, this washing machine is a great new upgrade and comes with a 5 year guarantee.

HOOVER H-Wash 300 Spin Washing Machine: was £309.99, now £249 at Currys HOOVER H-Wash 300 Spin Washing Machine: was £309.99, now £249 at Currys

The Hoover H-Wash Washing Machine has a 8kg capacity and 1600 rpm spin speed. It can wash clothes quickly in around 14 minutes and you can control it with your smartphone.

SHARK Anti Hair Wrap with Powerfins & Flexology IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399, now £249 at Currys SHARK Anti Hair Wrap with Powerfins & Flexology IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399, now £249 at Currys

With PowerFins, Flexology and Anti Hair Wrap technology, this Shark Vacuum can clean deeper and easier. It has a run time of 60 minutes and is super lightweight and easy to store away.

SHARK Anti Hair Wrap IZ320UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £499, now £349.99 at Currys SHARK Anti Hair Wrap IZ320UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £499, now £349.99 at Currys

Upgrade your cleaning routine with a bestelling vacuum cleaner from leading brand, SHARK. This model has impressive DuoClean floorhead so you can easily move from different floor types and surfaces.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £599, now £449 at Currys Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £599, now £449 at Currys

The Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner delivers twice the suction power of standard cord-free vacuums. With three cleaning modes and 6 additional accessories (including an automatic cleaner head and soft roller cleaner), this vacuum has a run time of up to 60 minutes and gets into hard-to-reach spots.

Henry HVR160 vacuum cleaner Numatic Henry HVR160: was £139, now £99 at Currys

Henry is a classic that has stood the test of time. With a full set of accessories, a 10m cable and his happy face will cheer you up whenever you clean.

Smart tech deals

GARMIN Fenix 6 Pro: was £599, now £399 at Currys GARMIN Fenix 6 Pro: was £599, now £399 at Currys

Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch. With a great battery life, this smartwatch has health & fitness tracking with heart rate monitors and GPS. You can also make contactless payments and take smartphone notifications like calls, texts and emails.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £159, now £99 at Currys Fitbit Versa 2: was £159, now £99 at Currys

Save £60 on the Fitbit Versa 2. With Alexa and compatibility with iOS and Android, you get smartphone notifications and can give voice commands. It's an intuitive health & fitness tracking with heart rate monitor.

Fitbit Sense: was £279, now £189 at Currys Fitbit Sense: was £279, now £189 at Currys

The Fitbit Sense smartwatch tracks your health, detects stress and monitors your heart rate and skin temperature. Available in multiple colours, all included in this deal from Currys.

ROAD ANGEL Halo Go Full HD Dash Cam: was £99, now £69 at Currys ROAD ANGEL Halo Go Full HD Dash Cam: was £99, now £69 at Currys

The Road Angel Dash Cam allows you to focus on the road and drive without distractions. Small and discreet, this dash cam has no screen so you can easily place it behind your rear view mirror without it getting in the way.

SEGWAY NINEBOT Electric Folding Scooter: was £399, now £289 at Currys SEGWAY NINEBOT Electric Folding Scooter: was £399, now £289 at Currys

The SEGWAY electric folding scooter is lightweight, easy to store a fun way to get around. Designed with safety in mind, the scooter has built-in brake LED lights on the front and rear of the bike, so you're clearly visible while you scoot around.

SWANN 8-Channel 4K Ultra HD DVR Security System: was £429.99, now £279.99 at Currys SWANN 8-Channel 4K Ultra HD DVR Security System: was £429.99, now £279.99 at Currys

Keep your home safe by monitoring with the SWANN 8-Channel Security System. These four cameras use spotlight technology and shoot in 4K Ultra HD so you can see clearly and identify details.

LENOVO Smart Clock with Google Assistant: was £39.99, now £18.99 at Currys LENOVO Smart Clock with Google Assistant: was £39.99, now £18.99 at Currys

Start your day with the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant. This easy-to-read LED display has a voice controlled WiFi speaker that can control your smart home devices and stream music and podcasts.

Belkin RT3200-UK WiFi 6 Cable & Fibre Router: was £129.99, now £79.99 at Currys Belkin RT3200-UK WiFi 6 Cable & Fibre Router: was £129.99, now £79.99 at Currys

The Belkin RT3200 Cable & Fibre Router offers stable high speed coverage for your home or workplace. The dual band wireless ensures a strong connection for all connected devices.

Philips NeoPix Ultra 2 NPX642 Smart Full HD Home Cinema Projector: was £349, now £229 at Currys Philips NeoPix Ultra 2 NPX642 Smart Full HD Home Cinema Projector: was £349, now £229 at Currys

The Philips NeoPix Ultra 2 Projector offers 1080p true full HD resolution and projects a screen size of up to 65 inches. Perfect for sleepovers or movie nights, this projector deal is only available online so be quick!

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was £49, now £18 at Currys Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was £49, now £18 at Currys

The Google Nest Mini is a cute smart speaker that gives you control over your smart home devices. With voice-control, you can ask Google for the news, weather reports and listen to music.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Currys Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Currys

The Google Nest Hub has a smart 7-inch touchscreen display that answers your questions. You can control it by voice and gestures, so it's great for following recipes in the kitchen or speaking to different rooms.

Google Nest Hub Max: was £219, now £159 at Currys Google Nest Hub Max: was £219, now £159 at Currys

The large-screened Google Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch touchscreen with an ambient light sensor. Use it to make video calls, check on your home when you're away and it can act as a digital photo frame too.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell: was £209, now £149 at Currys Google Nest Hello Doorbell: was £209, now £149 at Currys

The Google Nest Hello Doorbell lets you see who's at the door from an app on your phone and provides two-way communication so you won't miss a parcel or visitor. You will need to install it using a wired connection. See below for a battery version.

Google Nest Doorbell – Battery: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys Google Nest Doorbell – Battery: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys

The Google Nest Doorbell Battery Edition can last up to 2.5 months until you need to recharge it. It detects when someone is at the front door and sends an alert to your phone. It can also store the last three hours of footage for free.

Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys

The Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor Smart Security Camera is battery-powered and will keep an eye out 24/7. If it detects something, you'll be sent an alert on your smartphone and you can see a live view on your Google Nest Hub smart display.

Camera deals

Sony ZV1 High Performance Compact Vlogging Camera & Shooting Grip Bundle: was £869, now £779 at Currys Sony ZV1 High Performance Compact Vlogging Camera & Shooting Grip Bundle: was £869, now £779 at Currys

The Sony ZV1 bundle includes the ZV1 Vlogging Camera and Sony GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander. Designed with content creation in mind.

INSTAX mini 40 Instant Camera - Black: was £89.99, now £79.99 at Currys INSTAX mini 40 Instant Camera - Black: was £89.99, now £79.99 at Currys

The INSTAX mini 40 Instant Camera prints photos in seconds, for easy sharing and instant memories. With a sharp vintage design, this camera takes great pictures with an old-school feel. Instax Mini Film is sold separately.

INSTAX SQ1 Instant Camera - Chalk White: was £119.99, now £99.99 at Currys INSTAX SQ1 Instant Camera - Chalk White: was £119.99, now £99.99 at Currys

The INSTAX SQ1 Instant Camera takes and then prints 86 x 72 mm pictures quickly. The photos have a square format, so you can point and shoot easily without worrying if you are in portrait or landscape mode. For selfies, you can see how your photo's going to look thanks to the mirror on the front next to the lens. Simply turn the camera on, press the button and in 90 seconds you'll have a printed photo.

INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: was £69.99, now £59.99 at Currys INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: was £69.99, now £59.99 at Currys

Another popular instant polaroid camera deal from Instax! This camera has interchangeable shutter options and has a mirror on the front and a cleverly hidden pop-out lens so you can take the perfect selfies. Available in multiple colours including black, white, blue, pink and purple.

Essentials deals

LOGIK LCE144N20 LED Light Bulb: was £9.99, now £4.99 at Currys LOGIK LCE144N20 LED Light Bulb: was £9.99, now £4.99 at Currys

The LOGIK LED Light Bulb gives warm white light to fill up your home. It lasts for up to 15,000 hours and uses less energy.

Samsung 980 PRO M.2 Internal SSD: was £190, now £124.99 at Currys Samsung 980 PRO M.2 Internal SSD: was £190, now £124.99 at Currys

Add more storage to your PC with the Samsung 980 PRO M.2 Internal SSD. Durable and reliable, the SSD has enough speed to power through huge workloads.

LOGIK Screen Cleaning Fluid & Cloth: was £6.99, now £5.99 at Currys LOGIK Screen Cleaning Fluid & Cloth: was £6.99, now £5.99 at Currys

The LOGIK screen cleaning kit contains a 35ml bottle of cleaning fluid and a microfibre cloth to wipe away marks and fingerprint smudges. Ideal for cleaning all screen types.

LOGIK 2025 Batteries: was £7.99, now £3.99 at Currys LOGIK 2025 Batteries: was £7.99, now £3.99 at Currys

The LOGIK 2025 batteries come in a pack of 4. These batteries are compatible and can be used in calculators, digital watches and other small electronics.

PHILIPS HUE White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Lightstrip Plus with Extension: was £79.99, now £49.99 at Currys PHILIPS HUE White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Lightstrip Plus with Extension: was £79.99, now £49.99 at Currys

Control your lighting with your smartphone and the Philips Hue LED Lightstrip Plus. Simply plug it in, pair it with your phone and you're in control!

The Best Currys Black Friday Product Categories

Currys Black Friday Smartphone deals Currys Black Friday Smartphone deals

For the latest and greatest smartphone technology this Black Friday, Currys is the place to be. Currys regularly have great deals on products from leading brands, like Google, Samsung, Motorola and Apple. Speaking of Apple, the company rarely has discounts but third-party retailers like Currys offer reduced prices on Apple products, like iPhones, tablets or MacBooks. Currys aims to offer the best smartphone deals in the UK and help you save money on SIM bundles, contracts and pay as you go deals.

Currys Black Friday TV deals Currys Black Friday TV deals

TVs are always popular in the Black Friday sales and Currys TV deals are no exception. If you’ll be shopping online this Black Friday, the Currys website makes it easy to shop TVs, for example by screen size, by technology and by brand. Philips, Samsung and Panasonic have been big sellers for Currys every Black Friday so we expect to see bigger deals from them this year!

Currys Black Friday Washing Machine deals Currys Black Friday Washing Machine deals

As you’ll find out in this article, appliances are one of Currys’ most popular products. Washing machines are often a big seller so if you’re looking for a new laundry upgrade, Currys is your best bet. They have the best machines and brands in stock, including Hotpoint, LG and Bosch. If you’re worried about how you’re going to get your new washing machine home, don’t worry – Currys also offer free home delivery in addition to their Black Friday discounts.

Currys Black Friday Camera deals Currys Black Friday Camera deals

Cameras are another best selling product to get at Currys. Whether you’re a camera expert or an aspiring photographer, Currys have every type of camera you could possibly need. Their extensive range includes digital cameras, compact cameras, vlogging equipment, polaroid cameras and lenses. Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm are some of the big brands up for grabs from Currys this Black Friday so make sure you get your hands on one this year.

Currys Black Friday Fridge Freezer deals Currys Black Friday Fridge Freezer deals

Sticking with the homeware theme, Currys have some great options if you’re in need of new refrigeration appliances. Their fridge freezers are available in different sizes, colours and are at great prices – and that’s without a Black Friday deal! If you’re eager to find the best deal on a fridge freezer as soon as possible, make sure to sign up through the Currys Black Friday page to get early bird access to their deals on the day.

Currys Black Friday Vacuum Cleaners deals Currys Black Friday Vacuum Cleaners deals

Currys have plenty of vacuum cleaner options this Black Friday, including cordless, handheld, steam and everyone’s favourite on social media – the robotic vacuum cleaner! Leading cleaner companies like Dyson and Shark have been top discounted brands for Currys in previous years so this is where you should be looking for your next hoover.

Currys Black Friday Laptop deals Currys Black Friday Laptop deals

Currys' selection of laptops covers the best products on the market, from leading brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Asus, HP and Lenovo, to name a few. From 2-in-1 laptops, to Chromebooks, Currys have anything you could possibly need, including ‘Exclusive to Currys’ devices.

Currys Black Friday Microwave deals Currys Black Friday Microwave deals

Currys are known for their household appliances and their microwaves are no exception. Whether you’re looking for freestand, built-in or combination, Currys microwaves are high-quality and can easily fit into any kitchen type and layout.

Currys Black Friday Small Appliances deals Currys Black Friday Small Appliances deals

We can’t forget Currys small kitchen appliances! Currys have a range of kitchen appliances from brands like Russell Hobbs, Tefal, George Foreman, Kenwood, Sodastream and more. If you need an upgrade on your kettle or you’re thinking about going all out on an airfryer, Currys have every kitchen accessory you could want.

Currys Black Friday Headphones deals Currys Black Friday Headphones deals

The Currys Black Friday deals are a great place to look for your new set of headphones. With plenty of options including wireless, airpods and over-ear, Currys have affordable prices on all headphone devices.

Currys Black Friday Coffee machine deals Currys Black Friday Coffee machine deals

Currys offer top of the range espresso, bean-to-cup and filter coffee machines from leading brands including Nespresso, Tassimo, Breville, Krups, Philips and more. Take your coffee to the next level with great Black Friday deals from Currys.

Currys Black Friday Drone deals Currys Black Friday Drone deals

Looking for cheap drone deals? Head to Currys! Currys have a full range of drones from GoPro, DJI, Yuneec and Ryze.

Currys Black Friday Discount Codes

In addition to their price cuts on popular brands and products, Currys are also offering discount codes in their Black Friday sale to help customers save more money and bag more bargains.

When does the Currys Black Friday sale start?

Predicted start date: Friday 5th November / SALE LIVE NOW!

For computing deals, brilliant bargains on TVs, consumer tech and more, the Currys Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth checking out for surprisingly good discounts.

Currys Black Friday sale is now live as of the 5th November. Visit the Black Friday sale here and browse current deals here.

Best Reasons to shop at Currys this Black Friday

Top prices on a range of products, including electronics, appliances and tech

Compare models to find the best device for the best price

Quick delivery or click & collect in store

Spread the cost with flexible payment plans

Regular deals and discount codes

If you order kitchen appliances like fridge freezers, Currys will deliver and install for you

Easy online and in store returns

On sales like phones and tablets, Currys offer electronic deals where they will send you free headphones with big purchases

Price match guarantees

Care and repair services: breakdown support, 7 day fix promise and will send new devices to you for free if they’re beyond repair

Tips for shopping the Currys Black Friday sale

To get the best deals possible this Black Friday, you need to be prepared, especially if you’re shopping across multiple sites. Below are our tips on how to shop in the Currys Black Friday sales. For tips on other retailers like Amazon , Argos and John Lewis , just click those links!

1. Create a wishlist

Start off by creating a wishlist of products that you want to buy in the Black Friday sales. On Black Friday, you have to be quick to get the deal you want, so rather than going in and finding things you like the look of, it’s better to start off with a plan. Making a wishlist also means you won’t waste time flicking through sales and having your attention grabbed by something you don’t need – avoid buyers remorse as much as possible!

For example, if you’re looking for a laptop, make sure you know what brand, design and style you want before you start shopping. When you do this, it’s also a good idea to check what site they’re available on. Currys is a popular site for tech like laptops, TVs and phones, and they typically have great laptop discounts, so next to your wishlist items, note down where you can get them from.

2. Do your research

It’s important to do your research on your wishlist and store of choice before you start spending money. This can help you find the best prices possible and understand the delivery process better. For the product, check its original price and protection policy. This helps you get a better idea on how good the deals are and if it comes with any guarantees and protection. Make sure to also check delivery details and return policies. When buying a product, it’s good to know when it’s getting to you and if you can track your order. On return policies, find out how to refund an item if it doesn’t look the way you expected and how many days you have to return it.

3. Currys Price Promise

Currys offer a ‘Price Promise’ which means you can compare prices, competitors and delivery details on their website. If the same product is cheaper on a different site, Currys will refund you the difference. This is a handy thing to know before jumping into Black Friday, as you can save even more money with Currys' price match guarantee.

4. Check previous Black Friday deals

Checking the previous Black Friday deals gives you an idea of what to expect this year. This covers last year’s price and percentage cuts or what products were the most popular. It’s also helpful to find out how quickly things sold last year and when the sales started to make sure you’re prepared and on time to get the items that you want.