Currys Black Friday deals 2019: get Black Friday prices NOW

Black Friday 2019 is on Friday November 29 but, as with every year now, you can expect the Black Friday deals from many retailers to start a week or more ahead of Black Friday itself as the event grows bigger with every passing year. That goes for Currys, which is already running it's 'Why Wait?' sale promising that if the price you pay in this sale goes lower on Black Friday then it will refund you the difference. So basically, Black Friday at Currys is NOW.

Along with Amazon's Black Friday deals, we'll be keeping a close eye on the Currys PC World Black Friday sales as a) it's a great retailer as evidenced by its recent T3 awards win and b) it has had some nice discounts during previous Black Friday sales.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale?

In the past, Currys has referred to its Black Friday sale as the Black Tag event and it will be using that name again for Black Friday 2019.

In 2018, it kicked off its Black Tag event in the run-up to Black Friday and the event also ran over the weekend and through Cyber Monday on Monday 2 December.

For 2019 Currys promises the same again, saying: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions." Currys also says that there will be more big savings on Cyber Monday.

As for when the aforementioned "lead up to the big day" starts, we're guessing about a week before Black Friday itself, so from Friday 22 November or perhaps a little earlier.

But you don't have to wait for the Black Friday sale to get Black Friday prices at Currys...

Currys 'Why Wait?' early Black Friday sale

You can get Black Friday prices at Currys right NOW. That's because on Wednesday 13 November, Currys launched its 'Why Wait?' sale with a Black Friday Price Guarantee: if the price of anything that you buy in the Why Wait? sale is lower on Black Friday then Currys will refund the difference.

Here are some of the deals in the Why Wait? sale.

Smart TVs | Save up to £100 | From £259

QLED and OLED smart TVs | Save up to £800 | From £579

Dyson deals from £299

Free Google Nest Mini with Fitbit Inspire HR

Save up to £300 on LG soundbars

Save up to £200 on Canon cameras

Hotpoint and Samsung washers | Save up to £110 | From £209

Shop all Why Wait? deals here

KitchenAid Stand Mixer | Save £220 | Now £279 at Currys

A stand mixer is a kitchen essential and KitchenAid makes seriously good stand mixers – and usually with a seriously high price, but not right now. Choose between the black or latte colour finishes and you get a machine with a 300W motor, 4.8 litres of capacity, 10 speed levels and five accessories with a massive saving of £220. That's almost half price and Black Friday prices are GUARANTEED.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399.00 | Now £299.00 | Save £100.00 at Currys

Dyson is another of those brands where you think "I'd happily pay for the quality but I'd rather pay less" and so this deal for the V8 cordless at under £300 is perfect. You get up to 40 minutes run time, it comes with an additional hard floor head and motorised tool and converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner in seconds. it's a real all-rounder at a very nice price.

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater | Was £399.00 | Now £299.00 | Save £100.00 at Currys

Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with this Dyson fan which heats or cools, depending on your preference. Features a powerful 2000W motor, a remote control and a nine-hour timer. Simply adjust the temperature to the exact degree and choose from 10 speed options and enjoy that delicious cooling or warming air (and that equally delicious discount).View Deal

What will the best Currys Black Friday deals be?

We can look back to Black Friday 2018 to get some idea of what we might be able to expect for Black Friday 2019, but also to what Currys is already saying about this year's sale on its Black Friday page.

Last year, Currys discounted 4K TVs, games consoles, gaming PCs, Google smart speakers, kitchen appliances and much more over Black Friday both online and in store.

And in July 2019, in its summer Black Tag event to take on Amazon Prime Day, notable discounts included Google smart speakers and Pixel phones, Acer Chromebooks, Sony 4K TVs, Nespresso coffee machines and Shark cordless vacs.

In fact, the Google devices sale had its own section on the Currys website for Black Friday and we're expecting something similar again this year. That's because in September 2019, Amazon announced a whole load of new Alexa powered products including an Echo Dot With Clock and the Amazon Echo Studio. It's almost certain that Amazon will offer discounts on at least some of these products (and on lots of its older Alexa-powered devices for Black Friday) and so Google is likely to respond in kind. After all, it's not going want Amazon to use the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period to get even more Alexa devices into people's homes. So expect discounts on the Google Home Mini, the Google Nest Hub and new Google Nest Hub Max as well as money off Nest cameras and video doorbells. And since Amazon doesn't sell Google devices, Currys will be one of the UK retailers where you'll find those discounts.

For Black Friday 2019, Currys says: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day, which will see prices reduced across many major television brands. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions. If you've been delaying getting yourself a new TV, the Black Tag period is the perfect time to snap up a 4K bargain."

In other departments, Currys promises deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles and PCs and laptops from "the world's premier brands including Alienware, Apple, Asus, Dell, LG, Lenovo and Samsung."

Why should you expect some great Xbox and PlayStation deals? Because this will be the last Christmas before the new PS5 and Xbox are released later in 2020, so it's the perfect time to snap up one of the current-gen consoles on the cheap.

One advantage that Currys has over Amazon is that you can order online and swing by the store to collect the item later – or pop into the store to check out the product in person before you order it. Below, Currys lists five reasons why it believes it's a great place to shop during the Black Friday sales:

Free delivery on every product or reserve online and collect in store in minutes

You won’t find it cheaper from any other major retailer

Protect your new product with repair & support plans from Team Knowhow

Expert product set up, installation and in-store tutorials from Team Knowhow

Your Plan flexible credit

What if you want to return an item you buy in the Currys Black Friday sale?

Currys has just posted its Christmas returns policy for 2019 and it's good news if you are planning to buy Christmas gifts from the rertailer over the Black Friday sales period. Any items purchased between October 31 and December 24, 2019, can be returned until January 15, 2020. So that means you can buy your Christmas gifts at a saving in the Black Tag event worry-free as the recipient will have three weeks from Christmas day in which they can return the product to Currys for refund or exchange.

Once the Currys Black Friday gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out when the sales begin!