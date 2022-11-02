Best Black Friday mattress deals 2022: top offers from Emma, Simba and beyond

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are coming up in November, and we’re already seeing record low prices from a wide range of retailers, including up to 60% off mattresses, duvets, pillows, bed frames and bedding.

One of the best things to buy during the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) are mattresses and other sleep accessories. Let’s face it, mattresses can be expensive but with a Black Friday deal or discount, you can save hundreds of pounds on a new mattress, duvet, pillow or bedding set.

At T3, we’ve tried our fair share of mattresses, so not only do we know which mattresses are worth the money, but we’re also clued up on the latest mattress sales, too. If you’re not sure which mattress you want or need, check out our comprehensive guide to the best mattress (opens in new tab) or for memory foam fans, we have a dedicated post to the best memory foam mattresses (opens in new tab).

To help you find the best prices on mattresses this year, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday mattress deals and sales, from Emma to Simba and beyond. Don’t forget, mattresses are on sale all year round, so make sure you check out the best cheap mattress deals (opens in new tab) for more offers and discounts.

Black Friday mattress deals 2022: A-Z

(opens in new tab) Amazon Black Friday mattress deals: up to 45% off mattresses & furniture (opens in new tab)

For all things Black Friday, Amazon is your go-to retailer for low prices and quick delivery. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 45% off mattresses and bedroom furniture, including 30% off Silentnight mattresses and divans (opens in new tab) and 20% off Summerby Sleep mattresses (opens in new tab). At Amazon, you can also find deals on mattresses that have been discontinued by major brands or companies that have gone into administration, like Eve Sleep.

(opens in new tab) Bensons for Beds Black Friday mattress deals: Autumn savings event (opens in new tab)

Bensons for Beds is currently running its Autumn savings event, where you can get up to £400 off bed frames and half price mattresses. At Bensons for Beds, you can find hundreds of top brands, as well as a range of latex, spring, memory foam, eco-friendly and orthopedic mattresses. See Bensons for Beds discount codes (opens in new tab) for money off your next purchase.

(opens in new tab) Brook + Wilde Black Friday mattress deals: free gifts with mattress purchases (opens in new tab)

While the Brook + Wilde Black Friday sale is not live yet, you can get free gifts on select purchases. For example, when you spend over £749 at Brook + Wilde, use the code IPAD at the checkout to receive a free iPad or you can get 50% off when you spend over £400 by using the code SAVING50. Brook + Wilde have also given T3 readers exclusive discount codes which you can find in our Brook + Wilde deals & sales (opens in new tab) guide.

(opens in new tab) Dormeo Black Friday mattress deals: 50% off mattresses (opens in new tab)

Right now, Dormeo is running its Black Tag sale where you can get 50% off thousands of mattresses. At Dormeo, you can also find mattress toppers from as little as £99, and deals on a range of mattress sizes, brands and materials. Use these Dormeo discount codes (opens in new tab) for extra savings on your orders.

(opens in new tab) Dreams Black Friday mattress deals: up to 50% off in the Autumn sale (opens in new tab)

In preparation for Black Friday, Dreams is getting shoppers excited with its Autumn sale. Right now, you can get up to 50% off mattresses and bed frames. The sale stocks top mattress brands, including The Dreams Workshop, TheraPur, Relyon, Flaxby and Revived. Save more on mattresses and beds this Black Friday with Dreams discount codes (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Emma Black Friday mattress deals: up to 60% off mattresses (opens in new tab)

Not one to do things by half, Emma is running its Black November sale where shoppers can get up to 60% off mattresses, bed bundles, toppers, pillows, frames, duvets, protectors and blankets. The best deal we’ve found is on the Emma Original (opens in new tab), which was originally £1,114 and is now just £523.58 in a double! For more Emma discounts, see the latest Emma deals & sales (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) John Lewis Black Friday mattress deals: 20% off mattresses (opens in new tab)

Save 20% on selected mattresses at John Lewis in their early Black Friday sale. Many brands are available and you can find offers on single mattresses all the way up to emperor sizes.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Black Friday mattress deals: 45% off select mattresses (opens in new tab)

In Nectar’s extended Halloween sale, shoppers can currently get up to 45% off select mattresses, saving over £500 on a new sleep set-up. The Nectar clearance also has big half price discounts, so we imagine the Nectar Black Friday sale will be even bigger. If you’re a Nectar fan, you can find more Nectar deals & sales (opens in new tab) in our guide.

(opens in new tab) Otty Black Friday mattress deals: up to 50% off mattresses (opens in new tab)

If you’re a new Otty customer, you can get up to 50% off your first purchase in Otty’s New Customer sale. Right now, you can find the Otty Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) for as low as £374.99 and you can find other mattresses for under £300. As we get closer to Black Friday, Otty is sure to open up their sales to all customers, so bookmark this page or check out the Otty deals & sales (opens in new tab) guide.

(opens in new tab) Panda Black Friday mattress deals: low prices on sustainable sleep products (opens in new tab)

Looking for sustainable sleep products made out of natural bamboo? Panda London is the best place to look for award-winning bamboo mattresses, duvets and pillows at affordable prices. We’re excited to see what the Panda London Black Friday sale will have in store, so stay tuned here for more.

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Black Friday mattress deals: free gifts with select mattresses (opens in new tab)

Similar to Brook + Wilde, the Silentnight Black Friday sale isn’t live yet but you can get free gifts with select purchases. For example, when you spend over £499 on all mattress orders, you’ll get a free pillow pack. We’ve tried a fair few Silentnight mattresses, including the Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 (opens in new tab) so we hope to see some hearty discounts this year.

(opens in new tab) Simba Black Friday mattress deals: up to 55% off mattresses (opens in new tab)

One of T3’s favourite mattress brands, Simba has got up to 55% off on mattresses, bedding, pillows and weighted blankets. Shoppers can save hundreds of pounds on Simba mattresses, like the Simba Hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) which has been marked down from £999 to £589 in a double. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to use the voucher shown on the product page at the checkout to get money off in this Simba mattress sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Soak&Sleep Black Friday mattress deals: 20% off mattresses (opens in new tab)

For a limited time only, you can get 20% off site wide at Soak&Sleep when you use the code Autumn20 at checkout. At Soak&Sleep, you can find low prices on mattresses, bedding, toppers, protectors, towels and nightwear. The Black Friday sale at Soak&Sleep is sure to kick in towards the middle of November so check back nearer the time or take a look at these Soak&Sleep discount codes (opens in new tab).