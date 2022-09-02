Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In this Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review, I'll be looking at something some people don't expect to exist: a premium Silentnight mattress. After all, Silentnight is best known as a mainstream, cheap-and-cheerful brand. But it does some of the best mattresses (opens in new tab) in higher price brackets too.

Leading the way right now is the Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress, which combines 3,000 pocket springs with a layer of Geltex. Starting at £679 for a Single and rising to £939 for a King, this mattress is competitively priced, but still a considerable investment.

So is it worth the money? To find out, I spent time testing one. Read my full Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review to discover how I got on.

Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review: design

The Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 is a pocket-sprung mattress that's 36cm deep (about 14.2 inches) and comes in the following sizes: Single, Double, King and Super King. You can choose between medium and medium-firm variants. (Note: for this review, I requested a Single mattress with medium softness.)

The hand-tufted, non-removable cover has been treated with Purotex, a probiotics-based textile embedded with microcapsules, which release friendly bacteria into the mattress to destroy allergens and reduce humidity. There are two handles on each side, for carrying and turning the mattress.

Underneath the cover lies an 11cm layer of Geltex, a combination of an extremely elastic gel and air-permeable foam, which provides a bounceback sensation. Then comes a double layer of 2,000 individually nested, full-sized Mirapocket pocket springs. That's followed by another layer of 1,000 mini springs, for additional support and to reduce motion transfer.

Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review: comfort

After testing a Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress for two months, I can offer you two main observations. This is a BIG mattress. And I LOVE this mattress.

The Geltex layer provides an immediate sense of softness, and so I instinctively expected to sink into it; not a sensation I generally enjoy. However, that's where the multitude of springs came in, holding me in place firmly, and providing an impressive level of support for my ailing spine.

The combination feels a little unusual at first, but after a while it makes perfect sense. I found it adapted to my body shape and weight perfectly, and the two months I've spent with this mattress have been marked by deep and relaxing sleeps.

Most of all, I love how big, deep and solid it is. A depth of 36 inches really does put most mattresses in the shade, and it's heavy too, demonstrating just how much quality filling you're getting for your cash. Admittedly, that also makes it a chore to move and rotate (although the handles help with this). But on balance, it just adds to the feeling that this is a high-quality, luxury mattress, which is likely to last years beyond cheaper and flimsier rivals.

It's not perfect. Firstly, there's no real edge support. Secondly, it felt a little warm during the recent spell of record-breaking hot weather, as you'd expect from any mattress with a foam element to do. (That said, I don't generally overheat at night, so this wasn't a deal-breaker for me).

Thirdly, the cover isn't removable, so the only way to clean it is by vacuuming or wiping it with a damp cloth. For this reason, you'd probably want to team it with a mattress protector (opens in new tab).

Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review: pricing & small print

On the Silentnight website, the Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress costs £679 for a Single, £839 for a Double, £939 for a King Size and £1,149 for a Super King.

Mattresses are made to order and Silentnight aims to deliver within 14 days. Mattresses can be delivered to your room of choice, and you can have your old mattress removed for an extra £30.

These mattresses come with a five-year guarantee and a 365-night free trial. This means that if you decide you're not happy with your purchase after the first 28 days, and within the first 365, you can exchange it for a different product. Note, though, that you cannot get a refund, and if the alternative product is more expensive, you will need to pay the difference.

Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review: should I buy it?

As I mentioned earlier, I absolutely love this mattress. However, I also recognise it won't be for everyone.

If you're prefer the way the best memory foam mattresses (opens in new tab) cradle your body to the supportiveness of springs, this probably won't be your cup of tea. If you want something light and easy to manage, look elsewhere. And if you're generally nervous about whether you'll get on with a mattress, another brand such as Simba (opens in new tab) or Eve (opens in new tab) can offer you a full money-back trial, in contrast to Silentnight's more limited offer of a replacement.

Otherwise though, I'd wager you'll love this big, bouncy mattress as much as I do. Okay, it's not particularly beautiful, and you'll need help to move it anywhere, especially at the larger sizes. But both of those things will pale into insignificance once you lie on it and experience its fantastic combination of soft feel and comprehensive support.

Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress review: Alternatives to consider

As the Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 Mattress is a mix of Geltex and springs, you might want to consider a mattress that uses the same combination, like the Emma Premium Mattress (opens in new tab). While the Silentnight Geltex Pocket 3000 uses 3,000 pocket springs with a layer of Geltex, the Emma Premium has four layers of memory foam which features an Airgocell layer and 12.5cm pocket springs.

For something similar in make-up but with a cheaper price tag, the Otty Hybrid Mattress (opens in new tab) or the Simba Hybrid Mattress (opens in new tab) are also great options. To see how these brands compare, check out T3's guides to Otty vs Emma (opens in new tab) and Simba vs Emma (opens in new tab).