Is B&Q open today? Locations, opening times plus Click & Collect and online delivery updates

B&Q has now reopened all of 288 its UK stores. Stores in the ROI and Guernsey remain closed in accordance with local legislation.
Additionally, you can place B&Q orders online and have them delivered to your home or collect them from the store using the Click & Collect service.
The Click & Collect service aims to offer a next day collection service, but B&Q is experiencing extremely high demand at present, and so orders are taking up to a few days to process.
B&Q closed all stores on Tuesday March 24 so it could prepare to re-open during the UK's lockdown. It's allowed to re-open because the government believes DIY and hardware stores are essential, and are therefore exempt from the order to close. As of the weekend of Saturday May 4, all B&Q stores have re-opened with the exception of B&Q stores in the ROI and Guernsey.
If you don't fancy the inevitable queues at the door and the checkouts, you can still order DIY, gardening and essential working-from-home items like desks, chairs and more from B&Q online today – both home delivery and Click & Collect are available.
Note: The B&Q website is intermittently operating a queuing system due to high demand.
Join the B&Q website queue here. (if you're lucky there will be no queue)
Rival DIY maestro Wickes currently has NO QUEUE
Or buy a bread machine from Argos. Yes, they are back in stock (for now at least, so hurry)
If you want to order from B&Q you'll find everything you need to know, plus our pick of the best buys and deals at B&Q online, right below...
- See deals at B&Q online now - free delivery when you spend £50
- Browse the B&Q online clearance section for big discounts
New assorted plant bundles available with contact-free Click & Collect
If your garden is in need of a spring makeover you'll be pleased to know that you can now order assorted plant bundles which include bedding plants, culinary herbs, herbaceous perennials and roses. It's not the largest range so you'll also want to check out the links below.View Deal
More items from B&Q
Browse paint, DIY tools and home furnishings at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50
Whether you're looking to stock up on paint, power tools, plants or furniture B&Q has all the essential DIY and home items you need. Items are available for Click & Collect and home delivery.View Deal
Browse garden furniture at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50
Browse a selection of garden furniture including sofas, chairs, tables, parasols, outdoor heaters, gazebos and much more. There's free delivery over £50 and a 45 day returns policy.View Deal
Browse garden power tools at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50
If you're in need of a new lawnmower, a hedge trimmer, a pressure washer or pretty much any other power tool to get your garden looking beautiful you'll find it here.View Deal
Which B&Q shops are open and what are the B&Q shop opening hours?
All B&Q stores are now open with the exception of B&Q stores in the ROI and Guernsey. All stores are open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. Opening times on Sundays vary by store (check the store locator on the B&Q website to find Sunday hours for your local branch).
At the stores, there are social distancing measures in place, such as distance markers on the floor, sanitiser stations for trolleys and perspex screens at checkouts. You'll almost certainly have to queue to get in.
B&Q requests that you limit your shopping group to no more than two people and that you do not bring children under 16 year's old. Groups of two are permitted due to the bulky nature of some of the items available for takeaway.
Services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available in stores "for the time being", B&Q says.
When it comes to paying in-store, B&Q is accepting card, gift card and contact-less payments only.
Is it safe to go to shop at B&Q?
The B&Q shops that are open have a limit on how many people can be in the store at any time. This is to ensure shoppers can keep their distance from each other. Look out for the ‘safe space’ markings that will help you maintain your distance. There will also be a number of other measures to keep the stores as sanitary as possible: stores are regularly cleaned, and any staff with symptoms have been asked to stay home on full-pay.
Can I order from B&Q online?
Yes, you can place orders with B&Q online. When you do, you can choose whether to collect from your local store (Click & Collect) or you can get your order delivered to you.
Can I shop Click & Collect from B&Q online?
Yes, B&Q’s Click & Collect service is working. The range is apparently "limited". B&Q says that the Click & Collect range currently includes:
- Hardware
- Plumbing
- Electrical
- Central heating and boiler parts
- Building supplies
- Tools
- Security
- Light bulbs
The retailer adds that it is "continuing to review the products offered at diy.com to ensure we get the balance right".
If you use Click & Collect and the store is open then your order will be available for collection at the Click & Collect desk. If the store has not re-opened then your Click & Collect items can be picked up from an allocated parking zone at the store where your purchases will be brought to you or your car.
Collections can be made between 8am and 5pm Monday to Saturday. Usual trading hours apply on Sunday.
B&Q says that due to "extremely high demand" Click & Collect may take "up to three days." Please do not go to the store until B&Q contacts you to say your order is ready for collection.
Also, do note that Click & Collect is currently unavailable for stores in Jersey and Guernsey.
Is B&Q home delivery open?
Yes, you can order a B&Q delivery, and it’s possible to make this contactless, but many of the items on the website are currently listed as not available for home delivery.
Can I buy plants at B&Q today?
B&Q says that "a limited range of plant bundles" are available to purchase on diy.com using Click & Collect.
At its stores, B&Q says "The essential retailer designation enables us to offer our full range, and our garden centres have re-opened as part of our store re-opening programme. Our re-opened stores are offering a range of plants, composts, tools, pots and other gardening needs."
Can I buy paint at B&Q today?
Yes, you can. B&Q tells us that you can buy a wide range of brands and options for all paint related projects in store.
Additionally, B&Q says that a "limited range" of paint is available to purchase online using Click & Collect from local stores. Valspar paint mixing services are suspended at all B&Q stores.
Can I get timber cut at B&Q today?
No.
Online B&Q sales, discounts and our top picks
Ordering from B&Q online - or selecting Click & Collect - is the sensible choice right now, so let us bring B&Q to you. Whether you're looking for cheap working from home equipment, or you want to kick-start a long-overdue DIY or gardening project, here's our pick of the best items at B&Q, alongside the best B&Q deals too...
B&Q paint delivery
Cuprinol Garden paint 2.5L: 2 for £28 (
was £40) on selected shades | B&Q
Cuprinol 2.5L paint usually costs £20 - but if you buy two tins in selected shades, you’ll pay just £28 instead of £40. That’s a £12 saving. Bargain.View Deal
GoodHome paint 2.5L: 2 for £20 (
was £24) | B&Q
You can get two 2.5L tins of GoodHome coloured emulsion paints for £20 at B&Q right now. They're usually £12 per tin, so that's a saving of £4 - which is worth having if you're in the midst of a DIY project. View Deal
Dulux paint 2.5L: 2 for £32 (
was £44) | B&Q
B&Q has a multi-deal on Dulux paint right now: you can get two Dulux Easycare 2.5L coloured emulsion paints for £32, saving you a decent £12. There are over 100 options to choose from.View Deal
B&Q garden furniture
Garden chairs: from just £14 | B&Q
There’s a wide range of comfy garden chairs on the B&Q website, with prices starting at £14 for a simple Curacao metal beach chair, and going up to over £300 for a luxury Apolima Brown Metal Egg Chair. The £21 Bari Brown Metal Armchair, pictured, is one of B&Q's most popular garden chairs, but there's plenty to choose between.View Deal
Kids garden furniture: from £9 | B&Q
B&Q’s kids garden furniture range includes £9 chairs, a £13 table, and some outdoor toys to keep the little ones entertained during the spring while you're at home. Or choose the cute patterned kids camping chairs from Molloy for £14 - children will love them.View Deal
Garden furniture sets: from £79 | B&Q
You can grab a stylish two-seater table and chair set for under £80 at B&Q, but there are options for all gardens and budgets - including a durable Saba metal four-seater table and chair set, a wooden four-seater set for £202, the luxury Nymark metal five-seater coffee set, £492, pictured, and many more.View Deal
B&Q DIY offers
Erbauer EXT cordless drill: £100 + FREE 50-piece accessory kit | B&Q
If you buy the Erbauer EXT Cordless 18V 4Ah Lithium-ion Brushless Combi drill from B&Q, you can pick up a 50-piece accessory kit for free. This two-speed cordless drill has two drill functions: drill and hammer drill. It's lightweight, too, making it well-suited for hard-to-reach areas. View Deal
Laminate flooring and tiles: Get four for the price of three | B&Q
Buy three laminate flooring and tiles and you'll get the fourth for free at B&Q online right now. The discount applies to samples, which start at 50p, but it’s not available for every product so shop wisely.View Deal
B&Q plants
Indoor and outdoor plants: 20% off | B&Q
Until March 30, you can save 20% on any indoor or outdoor plant that you buy from B&Q - this includes items like turf too, which is now available from £88 (
was £110). Bear in mind that you can only buy outdoor plants in-store, and you can only click-and-collect indoor plants as they’re not available for delivery.View Deal
Snake plant: £8 (
was £10) | B&Q
Snake plants are proven to help you sleep; something we could all use a little help with right now. You pick one up for £8 when you factor in the 20% discount at B&Q.View Deal
Half-price vegetable seeds: 50p
(was £1) | B&Q You can buy vegetable seeds online from B&Q, although you’ll need to click and collect as they’re not available for delivery. There’s a whole range of vegetable seeds slashed from £1 to 50p that include chilli, courgette, tomato, broccoli, sweet pepper, cucumber, lettuce, and more.View Deal
