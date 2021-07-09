Australia vs West Indies T20 series: how to watch the cricket live and free from anywhere

Australia hasn't had the best start to their T20 series in the Caribbean, having gone down in the first three of five matches against the West Indies.

Prior to the start of the series, the International Cricket Council T20 rankings had the West Indians ranked ninth, while Australia sat in fourth place. At the time of writing, they sit in eight and fifth, respectively. But don't be surprised if you see those rankings flipped by the end of this series.

We already knew the West Indians would be a tough competitor for the Aussies, having won the T20 World Cup on two occasions, most recently in 2016 – something Australia is yet to achieve. The hard and fast bowling style of the men in maroon has been well suited to their home turf, seeing Australia's batsmen struggle in all three matches so far.

Taking the crease first in Game 1 and 2, the West Indies posted scores which couldn't be matched by the Aussies, who were bowled out short of the target on both occasions. The result was no different on Tuesday when Australia took the bat first, only managing 141 in their innings, which the West Indians matched in just shy of 15 overs.

But there's still cricket to be played. For those diehard fans who still want to see the Aussies compete for pride in the final two matches, read on to see how you can catch the rest of the action no matter where you are in the world.

Australia v West Indies T20 series: fixtures and start times

All matches will be played at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia:

First T20 – Saturday, July 10, 2021. West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20 – Sunday, July 11, 2021. West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20 – Tuesday, July 13, 2021. West Indies won by 6 wickets

Fourth T20 – Thursday, July 15, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20 – Saturday, July 17, 2021. Start time: 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

Australia v West Indies T20 series: watch live Down Under

You can watch every one of the five T20 fixtures by signing up to a full subscription to Kayo Sports. Luckily, Kayo Sports offers a no-lock-in contract and gives all customers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can sign up before the first match and catch the full series for free before deciding if you want to fully commit.

Kayo will set you back just AU$25/month for the basic package, which includes simultaneous streams on two screens. And if you’re looking to stream across more devices, the premium package will give you three screens for just AU$35/month.

You’ll be able to watch Kayo on most devices, including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs, Android TVs and Telstra TV boxes.

Foxtel subscribers can also watch every match live on Fox Sports or Foxtel Now.

Australia v West Indies T20 series: What if I'm overseas when the matches are on?

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday (not that anyone can really do that at the moment anyway).

But if you do find yourself abroad and unable to access your streaming account, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home.

T3’s tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.